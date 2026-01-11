Yeison Jiménez family: All on wife Sonia Restrepo, their children, and his parents

Colombian regional singer Yeison Jimenez is feared dead after a charter flight from Paipa crashed, killing six on board. He was born in Manzanares, Caldas, Colombia, to Orlando Jiménez Aristizábal and Luz Mery (also known as Luz Fenny) Galeano, who were merchants by profession, according to TheCityCeleb. Jiménez has been in a long-standing relationship with Sonia Restrepo for several years. (X)

It is publicly known that he is the father of two daughters.

As reported by Publimetro Colombia, the couple met when Sonia was 18 and Yeison was 22, and have remained together ever since.