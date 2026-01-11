Edit Profile
    Yeison Jiménez family: All on wife Sonia Restrepo, their children, and his parents

    Colombian regional singer Yeison Jimenez is feared dead after a charter flight crash in Paipa that killed six.

    Published on: Jan 11, 2026 5:27 AM IST
    By Prakriti Deb
    Colombian regional singer Yeison Jimenez is feared dead after a charter flight from Paipa crashed, killing six on board. He was born in Manzanares, Caldas, Colombia, to Orlando Jiménez Aristizábal and Luz Mery (also known as Luz Fenny) Galeano, who were merchants by profession, according to TheCityCeleb.

    Jiménez has been in a long-standing relationship with Sonia Restrepo for several years. (X)
    It is publicly known that he is the father of two daughters.

    Jiménez has been in a long-standing relationship with Sonia Restrepo for several years. As reported by Publimetro Colombia, the couple met when Sonia was 18 and Yeison was 22, and have remained together ever since.

