Young Phillies fan speaks out after home run ball dispute with 'Karen' sparks social media outrage; ‘She was going to…’

The young boy named Lincoln Feltwell's who lost his baseball to "Phillies Karen" has opened up about an awkward incident, where he had to give away the ball to a frightening woman who yelled at his father.

At Phillies-Marlins game on Friday, Lincoln Feltwell's father, Drew, was able to grab a home run ball before his son's 10th birthday. However, a woman pressured him into giving it up after claiming that it belonged to her.

The family has finally shared their version of events on the tale that has captured the attention of Americans for a number of inappropriate reasons.

Lincoln Feltwell speaks about meeting Harrison Bader

Speaking to NBC 10 Philadelphia, Lincoln said, “I wasn’t very happy that we had to give it to her, but we can’t win. She was going to get it anyways.”

After the game, Lincoln had the opportunity to meet Harrison Bader, the player for the Philadelphia Phillies who hit the home run that triggered the altercation, and the MLB star offered him a bat in place of the lost ball.

“I'm happy I got to get something else. It was very, very fun getting to meet Bader,” he stated.

Lincoln's father gives statement

In an effort to set an example for his kid, Lincoln's father, Drew Feltwell, stated that all he wanted was for the woman to “go away.” In response to criticism, he stated that he did not want the incident to “ruin” her life, adding that he did not wish “any harm on her”.

The woman was jeered out of the stadium and she also face humiliation on social media. Feltwell acknowledged that he felt some remorse for depriving his kid of the ball.

‘Phillies Karen’ who snatched ball from youngster misidentified

Social media users have been looking for the “Phillies Karen” ever since the clip of a woman reprimanding a father-son team at a baseball game in the USA went viral. Following the video, some people conjectured that the woman's name was Cheryl Richardson-Wagner, which unavoidably resulted in a deluge of messages being sent to her Facebook page.

It appears that the social media detectives could have made a mistake this time. She was compelled to post a statement on her social media account, claiming that she was not the one who harassed the father over the home run ball. The woman's name was Cheryl Richardson-Wagner.

Marlins' sweet gesture to young boy's family

Additionally, the Marlins offered Feltwell and his family a gift bag as a gesture of goodwill.

The event was simply the most recent in a string of fan conflicts in American sports, which also included the infamous incident at the US Open where a man stole a tennis pro's hat meant for a young boy and two men fighting over a ball at a New York Mets game.