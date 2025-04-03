Zionsville tornado tracker: Indiana on alert - Carmel, Fishers, Noblesville in path

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Carmel, Fishers, and Noblesville after a twister was spotted in Zionsville, Indiana on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a ‘possible’ twister touched down in Brownsburg, Indiana. A tornado was spotted in Zionsville, Indiana (Unsplash)

A tornado warning is in effect for parts of central and east central Indiana until 10:15 PM EDT on Wednesday night, according to the NWS office in Indianapolis. The warning covers Madison, Delaware, and southeastern Tipton counties.

At 9:48 PM EDT, radar detected a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado near Anderson, moving northeast at 70 mph. The storm could bring flying debris, damage or destroy mobile homes, and cause harm to roofs, windows, vehicles, and trees.

Affected areas include Anderson, Muncie, Elwood, Alexandria, and several other towns, as well as parts of Interstate 69. Residents are urged to take cover immediately in a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows. Those outdoors, in mobile homes, or in vehicles should seek the nearest substantial shelter and protect themselves from flying debris.

“If you are in Brownsburg, Zionsville or any surrounding areas you need to be in a basement or in an interior room NOW,” a local warned on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Tornadoes in and around Indianapolis, Indiana! Thousands caught going home from Basketball Game. Eagle Creek, Zionsville, Whitestown, Carmel, Noblesville, Fishers! Causing Damage. If you are in the Indy Area you need to be in your storm shelter,” another person added.

Earlier in the day, at least five homes and one power line were down in Lake City after a tornado ripped through the Arkansas town, Mayor Cameron Tate told CNN in a phone call. The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management confirmed ‘reports of tornadoes on the ground’ after a massive twister was spotted.

“We are working with local emergency management offices for situational awareness and still learning of impacts as they come in. It’s early in the event and we will release more information about potential impacts as it becomes available,” Kanipe said. There were no immediate reports of injuries.