IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / US offers temporary legal residency to people from Myanmar
People rally against the military coup in Myanmar.(AP)
People rally against the military coup in Myanmar.(AP)
world news

US offers temporary legal residency to people from Myanmar

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the temporary protected status would last for 18 months. The designation applies to people from that country already living in the United States.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:53 AM IST

The Biden administration offered temporary legal residency Friday to people from Myanmar, where military leaders have overthrown the country's elected government and are using deadly force against protesters.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the temporary protected status would last for 18 months. The designation applies to people from that country already living in the United States.

Myanmar's military seized power February 1, hours before the seating of a new parliament following election results that were seen as a rebuff to the country's generals. The coup upended internationally backed efforts to restore democracy and end decades of junta rule. Security forces have killed dozens of protesters since the coup.

Mayorkas said in a statement that the takeover has worsened humanitarian conditions, disrupted aid and medical flights into the country and brought on an economic crisis, making it difficult for Myanmar nationals and longtime residents to return to the country safely.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
myanmar

Related Stories

HT Image
HT Image
india news

MHA tells 4 N-E states to prevent influx of people from Myanmar

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:42 PM IST
New Delhi The ministry of home affairs (MHA) has asked four north eastern states – Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur, as well as the Assam Rifles, to prevent a possible influx of people from Myanmar in the wake of massive civilian protests in the neighbouring country following a military coup, people familiar with the matter said
READ FULL STORY
Anti-coup protesters gather with makeshift shields during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP)
Anti-coup protesters gather with makeshift shields during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP)
world news

Britain urges citizens to leave Myanmar as violence against protesters mounts

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:37 PM IST
The UK foreign office warned that "political tension and unrest are widespread since the military takeover and levels of violence are rising".
READ FULL STORY
JAXA astronaut Soichi Noguchi is one of the seven crew members now on board the space station (NASA via AP)(AP)
JAXA astronaut Soichi Noguchi is one of the seven crew members now on board the space station (NASA via AP)(AP)
world news

Japan fears satellite it made for Myanmar might be used for 'military purposes'

Reuters, Tokyo
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:43 PM IST
  • Human rights activists and some officials in Japan worry that $15 million satellite could be used for military purposes by the junta that seized power in Myanmar on Feb. 1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Security personnel inspect the site of a deadly roadside bomb explosion in Helmand province, southern Afghanistan.(AP)
Security personnel inspect the site of a deadly roadside bomb explosion in Helmand province, southern Afghanistan.(AP)
world news

UNSC calls for immediate end to alarming attacks on civilians

ANI, Kabul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:14 AM IST
In a statement released, the council said that these heinous attacks have targeted civil servants, the judiciary, the media, health-care and humanitarian workers, including women in prominent positions, those who protect and promote human rights, and ethnic and religious minorities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People rally against the military coup in Myanmar.(AP)
People rally against the military coup in Myanmar.(AP)
world news

US offers temporary legal residency to people from Myanmar

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:53 AM IST
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the temporary protected status would last for 18 months. The designation applies to people from that country already living in the United States.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Attorney Ben Crump (C), representative of the family of George Floyd, is joined by members of the family and members of the Minneapolis city government as he speaks during a press conference at the Minneapolis Convention Centee.(AFP)
Attorney Ben Crump (C), representative of the family of George Floyd, is joined by members of the family and members of the Minneapolis city government as he speaks during a press conference at the Minneapolis Convention Centee.(AFP)
world news

Minneapolis agrees to pay $27 million to Floyd family amidst ex-cop's trial

AP, Minneapolis
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:48 AM IST
Council members met privately to discuss the settlement, then returned to public session for a unanimous vote in support of the massive payout.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“This fight is far from over,” Biden, meanwhile, said in his first televised prime-time address as US president, marking 12 months since the outbreak was declared a pandemic.(REUTERS)
“This fight is far from over,” Biden, meanwhile, said in his first televised prime-time address as US president, marking 12 months since the outbreak was declared a pandemic.(REUTERS)
world news

Biden vows normal I-Day for US amid global spikes

Agencies, Washington, Rome
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:39 AM IST
The US president’s words of encouragement came even as several countries around the world decided to bring in curbs to control a fresh resurgence of the coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden, Yoshihide Suga, Japan's prime minister, Scott Morrison, Australia's prime minister, and Indian PM Narendra Modi during the virtual Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) meeting on Friday, (BLOOMBERG PHOTO).
US President Joe Biden, Yoshihide Suga, Japan's prime minister, Scott Morrison, Australia's prime minister, and Indian PM Narendra Modi during the virtual Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) meeting on Friday, (BLOOMBERG PHOTO).
world news

Quad launches move to rollout 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by 2022

By Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:36 AM IST
  • The Quad Summit was also the first plurilateral engagement for US President Joe Biden since he assumed office in January, and he said a free and open Indo-Pacific was essential to the future of all four countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden, top left, Yoshihide Suga, Japan's prime minister, top right, Scott Morrison, Australia's prime minister, bottom left, and Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, on a monitor during the virtual Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) meeting at Suga’s official residence in Tokyo, Japan on March 12, 2021. (Bloomberg)
US President Joe Biden, top left, Yoshihide Suga, Japan's prime minister, top right, Scott Morrison, Australia's prime minister, bottom left, and Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, on a monitor during the virtual Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) meeting at Suga’s official residence in Tokyo, Japan on March 12, 2021. (Bloomberg)
world news

Refrain from forming ‘exclusive cliques’: China on Quad summit

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Nadim Siraj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:28 PM IST
The grouping comprising India, the US, Japan and Australia shouldn’t undermine the interests of any third party or form “cliques”, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday while the state-controlled media dismissed the Quad summit as an attempt to copy the Nato model
READ FULL STORY
Close
Google said in a blog post that Microsoft is engaging in “naked corporate opportunism” by appearing before Congress to back the proposal.(REUTERS)
Google said in a blog post that Microsoft is engaging in “naked corporate opportunism” by appearing before Congress to back the proposal.(REUTERS)
world news

Google slams Microsoft over support for media antitrust bill

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:54 PM IST
Google’s statement came ahead of a hearing Friday held by the House antitrust panel that’s considering legislative proposals aimed at fostering competition in digital markets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People wearing masks amid the Covid-19 pandemic wait to buy cooking gas from the Petrobrás Oil Tankers Union.(AP)
People wearing masks amid the Covid-19 pandemic wait to buy cooking gas from the Petrobrás Oil Tankers Union.(AP)
world news

Covid-19: WHO chief says situation in Brazil 'deeply concerning'

Reuters, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:54 PM IST
All stakeholders should take the situation seriously, adding that neighbouring countries could be affected.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anti-coup protesters gather with makeshift shields during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP)
Anti-coup protesters gather with makeshift shields during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP)
world news

Britain urges citizens to leave Myanmar as violence against protesters mounts

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:37 PM IST
The UK foreign office warned that "political tension and unrest are widespread since the military takeover and levels of violence are rising".
READ FULL STORY
Close
India has emphasised that the protests by farmers must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity(ANI Photo)
India has emphasised that the protests by farmers must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity(ANI Photo)
world news

Farmers’ issue ‘absolutely, totally’ a matter for India: UK minister

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:35 PM IST
Ahmad’s visit to India will coincide with the UK’s release of the government’s Integrated Review into its post-Brexit foreign policy priorities next week, which is widely expected to confirm a so-called Indo-Pacific tilt in favour of countries like India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Joe Biden noted that their meeting is also the first multilateral summit that he had the opportunity to host as president since assuming office on January 20.(AP)
Joe Biden noted that their meeting is also the first multilateral summit that he had the opportunity to host as president since assuming office on January 20.(AP)
world news

'Free and open' Indo-Pacific essential for all, says Biden

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:23 PM IST
The other Quad leaders expressed similar excitement and willingness to collaborate in the Indo-Pacific region.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US Rep. Jerry Nadler said Andrew Cuomo has lost the confidence of New Yorkers.(REUTERS)
US Rep. Jerry Nadler said Andrew Cuomo has lost the confidence of New Yorkers.(REUTERS)
world news

US lawmakers Nadler, Ocasio-Cortez call on New York governor Cuomo to resign

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 09:53 PM IST
  • The Democratic governor has denied he ever touched anyone inappropriately and has said he’s sorry if he ever made anyone uncomfortable.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Italy PM Mario Draghi (FILE PHOTO/REUTERS)
Italy PM Mario Draghi (FILE PHOTO/REUTERS)
world news

'Will hike budget deficit further': Italy PM Draghi on plan to boost economy

Posted by Karan Manral | Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 09:30 PM IST
Mario Draghi, who was sworn-in a month ago, also promised to intensify Italy's vaccination drive. The country's most recent estimate was for a deficit-to-GDP ratio of 8.8% this year, down only slightly from 9.5% in 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
View of a cannabis plant planted by the Mexican Cannabis Movement in front of the Mexican Senate in Mexico City, on March 10, 2021.(AFP)
View of a cannabis plant planted by the Mexican Cannabis Movement in front of the Mexican Senate in Mexico City, on March 10, 2021.(AFP)
world news

Explained: Mexico’s landmark move to legalise marijuana, possible impact on US

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 09:26 PM IST
  • Mexican president has backed the bill, saying it would help the government curb drug-related violence which claims thousands of lives every year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former US president Donald Trump (File Photo)
Former US president Donald Trump (File Photo)
world news

NYC prosecutor overseeing probe against Trump probe says won't seek reelection

Posted by Karan Manral | AP
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 09:20 PM IST
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. made the announcement in a memo to his staff, ending months of speculation about his future.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP