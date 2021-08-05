Home / World News / US plans to require Covid-19 shots for foreign travellers
All travellers to the US, regardless of vaccination status, are required to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken within three days of air travel to the country.(AP file photo)
US plans to require Covid-19 shots for foreign travellers

  • The requirement would come as part of the administration’s phased approach to easing travel restrictions for foreign citizens to the country.
AP | | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Washington
UPDATED ON AUG 05, 2021 03:40 AM IST

The Biden administration is taking the first steps toward requiring nearly all foreign visitors to the US to be vaccinated for the coronavirus, a White House official said Wednesday.

The requirement would come as part of the administration’s phased approach to easing travel restrictions for foreign citizens to the country. No timeline has yet been determined, as interagency working groups study how and when to safely move toward resuming normal travel. Eventually all foreign citizens entering the country, with some limited exceptions, are expected to need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter the US

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the policy under development.

The Biden administration has kept in place travel restrictions that have severely curtailed international trips to the US, citing the spread of the delta variant of the virus. Under the rules, non-US residents who have been to China, the European Schengen area, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Brazil, South Africa and India in the prior 14 days are prohibited from entering the US

All travellers to the US, regardless of vaccination status, are required to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken within three days of air travel to the country.

The Biden administration has faced pressure to lift some restrictions from affected allies, the air travel industry and families who have been kept separated from loved ones by the rules. Many have complained that the travel restrictions don't reflect the current virus situation — particularly as conditions in the US are worse than in many of the prohibited nations.

