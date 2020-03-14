e-paper
US President Donald Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus pandemic

Donald Trump was addressing the nation in a statement on the White House lawn.

world Updated: Mar 14, 2020 01:16 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Washington
US President Donald Trump announced a national state of emergency on Friday, freeing up $50 billion in federal funds for the battle against the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic.

“To unleash the full power of the federal government, I’m officially declaring a national emergency,” Trump said in a statement on the White House lawn.

He called on all US states to set up emergency operation centers and said the government was accelerating testing, amid criticism about the lack of sufficient test kits nationwide.

