Home / World News / US presidential election 2020: Donald Trump says final debate went ‘really well’

President Donald Trump is reviewing his debate against Democrat Joe Biden, saying he thought it went “really well” and was an “exciting night.”

world Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 22:59 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Niyati Singh
Washington
US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump(Reuters photo)
         

The Republican president and the Democratic former vice president squared off Thursday in their final head-to-head matchup before the November 3 election.

The debate in Tennessee offered more substantive discussion of issues and was lighter on the types of sometimes intense personal clashes that dominated their first meeting in late September.

Addressing reporters in the Oval Office on Friday, Trump says his more straightforward performance “was a more popular way of doing it.”

Trump says he wanted to play by the rules on Thursday although he liked his more aggressive tone in that first debate.

