IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / US reaffirms Taiwan support after China sends warplanes
Members of Taiwan's armed forces wear protective masks during a military exercise in Hukou, Hsinchu County, Taiwan, on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. China's state-run media called for retaliation after the Trump administration removed decades-old restrictions on interactions with Taiwan officials just days before President-elect Joe Biden takes office, one of its biggest moves yet to reshape U.S. ties with the Asian democracy. Photographer: I-Hwa Cheng/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
Members of Taiwan's armed forces wear protective masks during a military exercise in Hukou, Hsinchu County, Taiwan, on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. China's state-run media called for retaliation after the Trump administration removed decades-old restrictions on interactions with Taiwan officials just days before President-elect Joe Biden takes office, one of its biggest moves yet to reshape U.S. ties with the Asian democracy. Photographer: I-Hwa Cheng/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
world news

US reaffirms Taiwan support after China sends warplanes

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said China on Saturday sent eight bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 07:47 PM IST

The US has reaffirmed its support for Taiwan following China’s dispatch of warplanes near the island in an apparent attempt to intimidate its democratic government and test the resolve of the new American presidential administration.

The US State Department on Saturday said it was concerned by China's "pattern of ongoing attempts to intimidate its neighbors, including Taiwan.”

“We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure against Taiwan and instead engage in meaningful dialogue with Taiwan’s democratically elected representatives," Ned Price, a spokesman for the department, said in the statement.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said China on Saturday sent eight bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons and four fighter jets into its air defense identification zone just southwest of the island. The ministry said China on Sunday sent another 16 military aircraft of various types into the same area.

The ministry said Taiwan responded by scrambling fighters, broadcasting warnings by radio and “deploying air defense missile systems to monitor the activity.”

There was no immediate Chinese comment on Sunday.

The overflights were part of a long-standing pattern of incursions aimed at pressuring the government of President Tsai Ing-wen into caving to Beijing’s demand that she recognize Taiwan as a part of Chinese territory.

They come on the heels of President Joe Biden’s inauguration, emphasizing the island's enduring position in the panoply of divisive issues between the sides that also include human rights, trade disputes and, most recently, questions about China's initial response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden's administration has shown little sign of reducing pressure on China over such issues, although it is seen as favoring a return to more civil dialogue.

The State Department statement on Saturday said Washington will continue to deepen ties with Taiwan and ensure its defense from Chinese threats, while supporting a peaceful resolution of issues between the sides.

In another sign of support for Taiwan, the island's de-facto ambassador to Washington, Hsiao Bi-khim, was an invited guest at Biden's inauguration.

And in a final swipe at China, the Trump administration’s outgoing UN ambassador tweeted that it’s time for the world to oppose China’s efforts to exclude and isolate Taiwan, drawing sharp criticism from Beijing.

Ambassador Kelly Craft accompanied the tweet with a photo of herself in the UN General Assembly Hall where the island is banned. She carried a handbag with a stuffed Taiwan bear sticking out of the top, a gift from Taiwan’s representative in New York, Ambassador James Lee.

Taiwan and China separated amid civil war in 1949 and China says it is determined to bring the island under its control by force if necessary. The US switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1979, but is legally required to ensure Taiwan can defend itself and the self-governing democratic island enjoys strong bipartisan support in Washington.

Tsai has sought to bolster the island’s defenses with the purchase of billions of dollars in US weapons, including upgraded F-16 fighter jets, armed drones, rocket systems and Harpoon missiles capable of hitting both ships and land targets. She has also boosted support for Taiwan's indigenous arms industry, including launching a program to build new submarines to counter China’s ever-growing naval capabilities.

China’s increased threats come as economic and political enticements bear little fruit, leading it to stage war games and dispatch fighter jets and reconnaissance planes on an almost daily basis toward the island of 24 million people, which lies 160 kilometers (100 miles) off China’s southeast coast across the Taiwan Strait.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taiwan china united states joe biden
app
Close
e-paper
Clark, the Times reported, was sympathetic to Trump's "Stop the Steal" campaign, and he met with Perry to discuss a plan to have the Justice Department send Georgia a letter disclosing the department would be investigating the election results.(HT_PRINT)
Clark, the Times reported, was sympathetic to Trump's "Stop the Steal" campaign, and he met with Perry to discuss a plan to have the Justice Department send Georgia a letter disclosing the department would be investigating the election results.(HT_PRINT)
world news

Republican congressman played a role in Trump's campaign to fight election loss

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 08:16 PM IST
Representative Scott Perry of Pennsylvania arranged for Trump to meet Jeffrey Bossert Clark, a Justice Department official who Trump considered naming to replace Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen earlier this month, the newspaper reported.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Donald Trump also pressured the law enforcement agency to go directly to the Supreme Court in a bid to invalidate President Joe Biden’s victory(REUTERS)
Donald Trump also pressured the law enforcement agency to go directly to the Supreme Court in a bid to invalidate President Joe Biden’s victory(REUTERS)
world news

Trump-DOJ election ‘Plot’ will be probed by Senate Democrats

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 08:10 PM IST
  • It was reported late Friday that Trump considered firing acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and replacing him with another DOJ lawyer, Jeffrey Clark, who was prepared to back Trump’s efforts to overturn the election. The Democrats, in their letter, called the details in the report “astonishing,".
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President in Washington. (AP)
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President in Washington. (AP)
world news

Trump administration had no coronavirus vaccine distribution plan: White House

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 08:04 PM IST
"The process to distribute the vaccine, particularly outside of nursing homes and hospitals out into the community as a whole, did not really exist when we came into the White House," Klain said on NBC's "Meet the Press."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of Taiwan's armed forces wear protective masks during a military exercise in Hukou, Hsinchu County, Taiwan, on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. China's state-run media called for retaliation after the Trump administration removed decades-old restrictions on interactions with Taiwan officials just days before President-elect Joe Biden takes office, one of its biggest moves yet to reshape U.S. ties with the Asian democracy. Photographer: I-Hwa Cheng/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
Members of Taiwan's armed forces wear protective masks during a military exercise in Hukou, Hsinchu County, Taiwan, on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. China's state-run media called for retaliation after the Trump administration removed decades-old restrictions on interactions with Taiwan officials just days before President-elect Joe Biden takes office, one of its biggest moves yet to reshape U.S. ties with the Asian democracy. Photographer: I-Hwa Cheng/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
world news

US reaffirms Taiwan support after China sends warplanes

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 07:47 PM IST
Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said China on Saturday sent eight bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli has been removed from the ruling Nepal Communist Party(AFP File Photo)
Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli has been removed from the ruling Nepal Communist Party(AFP File Photo)
world news

Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli expelled from ruling Communist Party

Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 08:11 PM IST
The now-caretaker Prime Minister Oli had decided to dissolve the Parliament on December 20 last year, calling for fresh elections for April and May this year. This was approved by President Bidya Devi Bhandari.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Gulf of Guinea, off the coasts of Nigeria, Guinea, Togo, Benin and Cameroon, is the most dangerous sea in the world for piracy(Representational Image / AP)
The Gulf of Guinea, off the coasts of Nigeria, Guinea, Togo, Benin and Cameroon, is the most dangerous sea in the world for piracy(Representational Image / AP)
world news

Armed pirates attack Turkish ship off West Africa; kill 1, kidnap 15

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 07:26 PM IST
Turkey’s Maritime Directorate said the crew initially locked themselves in a safe area but the pirates forced entry after six hours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man walks past an almost empty St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. Ailing Pope Francis, making limited public appearances due to persistent pain, drew attention to the plight of homeless people in winter, including a Nigerian man who froze to death not far from the Vatican. (AP)
A man walks past an almost empty St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. Ailing Pope Francis, making limited public appearances due to persistent pain, drew attention to the plight of homeless people in winter, including a Nigerian man who froze to death not far from the Vatican. (AP)
world news

Ailing pope, reducing appearances, prays for homeless dead

AP, Vatican City
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 07:21 PM IST
Francis on Sunday asked for prayers for the 46-year-old man named Edwin who he said was “ignored by all, abandoned, even by us.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
The meeting will be held via video conference arranged at the Prime Minister's House and a committee room of the Cabinet Division.(Reuters)
The meeting will be held via video conference arranged at the Prime Minister's House and a committee room of the Cabinet Division.(Reuters)
world news

Amid ailing economy, Imran Khan to mortgage Islamabad's biggest park to get loan

ANI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 07:04 PM IST
  • According to a report by Dawn, the proposal to mortgage the F-9 park to get a loan of around 500 billion will be included in the agenda of the next meeting of the federal cabinet, scheduled to be held on Tuesday. The F-9 park, is one of the largest covered green areas in Pakistan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hundreds of National Guard members are camped out at the Capitol to protect lawmakers, some still reeling from the violence and preparing for Biden's inauguration next week.(AFP)
Hundreds of National Guard members are camped out at the Capitol to protect lawmakers, some still reeling from the violence and preparing for Biden's inauguration next week.(AFP)
world news

US police weigh officer discipline after rally, Capitol riot

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:58 PM IST
The contrasting cases highlight the dilemma faced by police departments nationwide as they review the behavior of dozens of officers who were in Washington the day of the riot by supporters of President Donald Trump.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Joe Biden privately spent months telling immigration advocates that major overhauls would be at the top of his to-do list.(Reuters Photo )
Joe Biden privately spent months telling immigration advocates that major overhauls would be at the top of his to-do list.(Reuters Photo )
world news

Why Joe Biden's immigration plan may be risky for Democrats

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:43 PM IST
  • In the best of circumstances, enacting such a broad range of legislation would be difficult. But in a narrowly divided Congress, it could be impossible. And that has Latinos, the nation's fastest growing voting bloc worried.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An employee picks up a vial containing CoronaVac, Sinovac Biotech's vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), at Butantan biomedical production center in Sao Paulo, Brazil.(Reuters)
An employee picks up a vial containing CoronaVac, Sinovac Biotech's vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), at Butantan biomedical production center in Sao Paulo, Brazil.(Reuters)
world news

Turkey to get a further 6.5 million Sinovac vaccines on Monday

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:41 PM IST
Three million doses of the CoronaVac have already arrived and 10 million more doses were expected in total in Turkey's second consignment from Sinovac Biotech.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a video conference call with Chief Executive of Gazprom company Alexei Miller at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia January 19, 2021. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS/Files(via REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a video conference call with Chief Executive of Gazprom company Alexei Miller at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia January 19, 2021. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS/Files(via REUTERS)
world news

Russia ready for talks with new Joe Biden administration if US is willing

Reuters, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:33 PM IST
Relations between Moscow and Washington have been at their lowest since the end of the Cold War, with the two sides at odds over Russia's role in Ukraine and allegations of its meddling in US elections, which it denies, among other issues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's health secretary Matt Hancock holds a news conference at 10 Downing Street, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.(File Photo / REUTERS)
Britain's health secretary Matt Hancock holds a news conference at 10 Downing Street, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.(File Photo / REUTERS)
world news

England ‘long way’ from easing virus lockdown as ‘vaccine escape’ concerns grow

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:37 PM IST
The virus variants have triggered concerns among the health experts and scientific community at a time when the government is trying to contain the pandemic through vaccination.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Dutch police patrol at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Dutch police patrol at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Explainer: Arrest of Asia's 'most-wanted' drug boss Tse Chi Lop

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:08 PM IST
The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) estimated that Tse's drug syndicate earned as much as $17 billion from trafficking drugs in 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, January 20, 2021.(REUTERS)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, January 20, 2021.(REUTERS)
world news

Scottish leader says Boris Johnson fears democracy over independence issue

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:01 PM IST
Scotland voted against independence by 55% to 45% in a 2014 referendum. But a majority of Scots also backed staying in the European Union in the subsequent 2016 Brexit vote, stoking demands by Scottish nationalists for a new independence vote after the UK as a whole voted to leave.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP