Home / World News / US records more than 2,700 deaths from Covid-19 pandemic in last 24 hours: Report

US records more than 2,700 deaths from Covid-19 pandemic in last 24 hours: Report

The US has recorded more than 800,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Baltimore-based university, with 44,845 deaths.

world Updated: Apr 22, 2020 06:34 IST
Agence France-Presse
Washington
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 21: Medical workers transport a patient outside of a special coronavirus intake area at Maimonides Medical Center on April 21, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (AFP)
         

The coronavirus death toll in the United States -- the country with the most fatalities in the pandemic -- has climbed by 2,751 in the past 24 hours, the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University showed Tuesday.

The US has recorded more than 800,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Baltimore-based university, with 44,845 deaths.

Nearly 40,000 new cases were reported between Monday at 8:30pm local time, and Tuesday at the same time, the university said.

