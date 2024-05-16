 US removes Cuba from list of countries not cooperating fully against terrorism | World News - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
US removes Cuba from list of countries not cooperating fully against terrorism

Reuters |
May 16, 2024 12:33 AM IST

Antony Blinken on Wednesday removed Cuba from a short list of countries the United States alleges are "not cooperating fully" in its fight against terrorism.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday removed Cuba from a short list of countries the United States alleges are "not cooperating fully" in its fight against terrorism, a State Department official said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (AP)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (AP)

"The department determined that the circumstances for Cuba’s certification as a 'not fully cooperating country' have changed from 2022 to 2023," the official said.

The official cited the resumption of law enforcement cooperation between Cuba and the U.S. is one the reasons why the previous designation was "no longer appropriate."

The list, which the State Department is required by law to provide the U.S. Congress, is not the same as the State Sponsors of Terrorism list, according to the department official.

North Korea, Iran, Syria and Venezuela remain listed, the official said.

News / World News / US removes Cuba from list of countries not cooperating fully against terrorism

