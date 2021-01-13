US reports new daily record of over 4,300 Covid-19 deaths
The United States on Tuesday reported a record-high number, 4,327, new COVID-19 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
The overall toll from Covid-19 across the US stands at 380,670.
CNN further reported that on Tuesday, the US reported 215,805 new Covid-19 cases, according to JHU, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 22,838,110.
Citing the the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it was reported that at least 27,696,150 vaccine doses have been distributed and at least 9,327,138 shots administered.
