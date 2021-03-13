IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / US resumes aid to Yemen to fight famine
FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2019 file photo, a woman holds her malnourished boy at a feeding center at the Al-Sabeen Hospital in Sanaa, Yemen. After a visit to Yemen the World Food Program's executive director, David Beasley, warned that his underfunded organization may be forced seek hundreds of millions of dollars in private donations in a desperate bid to stave off widespread famine in the coming months. Beasley told The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday, March 10, 2021, that conditions in war-wrecked Yemen are “hell.” (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2019 file photo, a woman holds her malnourished boy at a feeding center at the Al-Sabeen Hospital in Sanaa, Yemen. After a visit to Yemen the World Food Program's executive director, David Beasley, warned that his underfunded organization may be forced seek hundreds of millions of dollars in private donations in a desperate bid to stave off widespread famine in the coming months. Beasley told The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday, March 10, 2021, that conditions in war-wrecked Yemen are “hell.” (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed, File)(AP)
world news

US resumes aid to Yemen to fight famine

The aid concern came as President Joe Biden's envoy to Yemen expressed frustration at the country's Houthi rebels, saying they were focusing on fighting to capture more territory.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:50 AM IST

The United States announced a resumption of aid to Yemen's rebel-held north on Friday to fight a looming famine as the country's nearly six-year-old war grinds on UN officials warned that a blockade of fuel deliveries to a main port was heightening the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

The aid concern came as President Joe Biden's envoy to Yemen expressed frustration at the country's Houthi rebels, saying they were focusing on fighting to capture more territory while an international and regional diplomatic push was underway to end the conflict.

"Tragically, and somewhat confusingly for me, it appears that the Houthis are prioritizing a military campaign" to seize central Marib province, envoy Tim Lenderking said. He spoke in an online event sponsored by the Atlantic Council think tank, after his more than two-week trip in the region to push for a cease-fire and ultimately a peace deal.

The developments deepen the challenges for the Biden administration as it goes out on a limb to try to end the Yemen war through diplomacy, reversing previous US administrations' support for an inconclusive Saudi-led military offensive that tried to roll back the Iran-allied Houthi rebels. The rebels have shown no sign of relenting despite Biden's diplomatic overtures, adding to tensions between the US and its strategic partner Saudi Arabia.

Lenderking said the Houthis have had a cease-fire proposal before them for a "number of days" and urged them to respond positively.

Also read: UN urges Houthis to give African migrants access to Yemeni capital

He gave no details, including whether the proposal was new or an updated version of a nationwide cease-fire plan that UN special envoy Martin Griffiths announced last year.

Fighting and massive displacement of people, crippling fuel shortages and rising food prices have 50,000 Yemenis already caught up in famine and 5 million more a step away from it, the United Nations says. It projects 400,000 Yemeni children under 5 are at risk of dying this year from malnutrition.

The war began when the Houthi rebels seized the capital, Sanaa, and much of the north in 2014. Saudi Arabia has led an unsuccessful air campaign since 2015 to try to dislodge the rebels, while rival Iran has consolidated its support for the Houthis.

Biden has reversed Obama and Trump administration policy in the conflict by pulling US support for the Saudi-led offensive. Biden's six-week-old administration is reviving US diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

Friday's announcement on renewed US humanitarian support for the north comes about a year after the Trump administration stopped some aid on the grounds that Houthis were diverting the foreign assistance for themselves. The Trump administration move affected about USD 50 million in aid, out of more than USD 1.5 billion in humanitarian assistance the US has provided Yemen since 2019, the US Agency for International Development said.

The Biden administration as of Friday will "cautiously resume" support to humanitarian groups working in Yemen's north, said Sarah Charles, a senior official for humanitarian assistance at the US AID.

The resumed US humanitarian support would come with new measures and monitoring to try to make sure the Houthis aren't interfering with the aid, Charles said, speaking at the same virtual forum as Lenderking. The US could suspend support for some programs again if warranted, she said.

The Biden administration last month also lifted the Trump administration's designation of the Houthis as a terrorist organization, saying the prohibitions that went along with the designation interfered with critical aid delivery to civilians in rebel areas.

Critics said the move sent the wrong signal, especially at a time when the Houthis have stepped up cross-border drone and missile attacks into Saudi Arabia and are fighting to seize control of oil-rich Marib province from Yemen's internationally recognized government. Saudi-led warplanes have countered the Houthi advance in Marib, which is sheltering about a million Yemenis who have fled Houthi offensives elsewhere in the country.

Lenderking and UN World Food Program executive director David Beasley, speaking separately to reporters about his own talks with the Houthis, US officials and other players in the conflict also pointed to interruptions in fuel deliveries to Yemen. They warned that the disruption is depriving aid convoys, homes, hospitals and businesses of needed fuel.

Beasley earlier described a visit this week to a child-malnutrition ward in a Sanaa hospital, where he saw children wasting away. Many, he said, were on the brink of death from entirely preventable and treatable causes, and they were the lucky ones who were receiving medical care.

The Houthis have demanded Saudis lift a port blockade of rebel areas and cease their military campaign in the country.

At UN headquarters in New York on Friday, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters that no commercial fuel imports at all made it through the rebel-held main Hodeida port last month, for the first time since the Saudi-led offensive began.

The fuel shortage was driving up prices of food and other critical goods, Dujarric said. Beasley, the World Food Program chief, said the fuel shortages threatened to undermine what remains of Yemen's private sector and swell the numbers of Yemenis needing aid.

“I expressed to not just the United States but other major players around the world that this fuel blockade is going to create havoc and we need to work through this immediately,” Beasley said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
yemen joe biden houthi rebels
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Eighty-nine-year-old New Yorker Bob Holzman says he is ready for dance parties to come back to Bryant Park in New York, US. (Reuters Photo)
Eighty-nine-year-old New Yorker Bob Holzman says he is ready for dance parties to come back to Bryant Park in New York, US. (Reuters Photo)
world news

'Old age not for sissies': 89-yr-old gets Covid shot, hopes to return to dancing

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 09:28 AM IST
When the pandemic struck in March of 2020, Holzman found himself stuck at home. He occupied himself reading electronic books on loan from the New York Public Library and playing scrabble online with friends.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UK-based AstraZeneca insisted its jab was safe, adding there is "no evidence" of higher blood clot risks.(AFP)
UK-based AstraZeneca insisted its jab was safe, adding there is "no evidence" of higher blood clot risks.(AFP)
world news

WHO insists AstraZeneca Covid vaccine safe as jab faces new setbacks

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:58 AM IST
The World Health Organization (WHO), which said its vaccines advisory committee was examining the safety data coming in, stressed that no causal link has been established between the AstraZeneca vaccine and clotting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2019 file photo, a woman holds her malnourished boy at a feeding center at the Al-Sabeen Hospital in Sanaa, Yemen. After a visit to Yemen the World Food Program's executive director, David Beasley, warned that his underfunded organization may be forced seek hundreds of millions of dollars in private donations in a desperate bid to stave off widespread famine in the coming months. Beasley told The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday, March 10, 2021, that conditions in war-wrecked Yemen are “hell.” (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2019 file photo, a woman holds her malnourished boy at a feeding center at the Al-Sabeen Hospital in Sanaa, Yemen. After a visit to Yemen the World Food Program's executive director, David Beasley, warned that his underfunded organization may be forced seek hundreds of millions of dollars in private donations in a desperate bid to stave off widespread famine in the coming months. Beasley told The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday, March 10, 2021, that conditions in war-wrecked Yemen are “hell.” (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed, File)(AP)
world news

US resumes aid to Yemen to fight famine

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:50 AM IST
The aid concern came as President Joe Biden's envoy to Yemen expressed frustration at the country's Houthi rebels, saying they were focusing on fighting to capture more territory.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Biden signed the $1.9 trillion stimulus legislation into law on Thursday, a package that includes more than $410 billion of direct payments for most Americans.(AP file photo. Representative image)
Biden signed the $1.9 trillion stimulus legislation into law on Thursday, a package that includes more than $410 billion of direct payments for most Americans.(AP file photo. Representative image)
world news

United States starts sending first stimulus payments under Covid-relief package

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:09 AM IST
“The first batch of payments will be sent by direct deposit, which some recipients will start receiving as early as this weekend, and with more receiving this coming week,” the Internal Revenue Service said in a statement Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A sign is seen outside a vaccination centre at Westminster Abbey, amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in London, Britain, March 10, 2021. (Reuters)
A sign is seen outside a vaccination centre at Westminster Abbey, amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in London, Britain, March 10, 2021. (Reuters)
world news

Covid-19 vaccines for all over-40s in UK by Easter: Report

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:03 AM IST
Vaccine stocks are expected to more than double, allowing the National Health Service (NHS) to offer a million doses a day in coming weeks, the newspaper said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A nurse administers a shot at a Covid-19 mass vaccination site at Martinsville speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia on March 12, 2021. (AFP)
A nurse administers a shot at a Covid-19 mass vaccination site at Martinsville speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia on March 12, 2021. (AFP)
world news

Governors laud Prez Joe Biden's Covid vaccine timeline, but need supply of doses

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP, Sacramento
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:53 AM IST
Governors in Wisconsin, Louisiana, North Carolina, Kansas and Vermont said they're ready to open the floodgates on May 1. But several governors cautioned it must come with a dramatic increase in vaccine supply.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Afghan women attend an event to mark International Women's Day in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, March 7, 2021.(AP)
Afghan women attend an event to mark International Women's Day in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, March 7, 2021.(AP)
world news

UN calls for women to have 'meaningful' role in Afghanistan's peace process

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:43 AM IST
The council "condemned in the strongest terms the alarming number of attacks deliberately targeting civilians in Afghanistan."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lula, the alternately revered and reviled leftist who led Brazil through an economic boom from 2003 to 2010, regained the right to run for office Monday when a Supreme Court judge annulled his corruption convictions on procedural grounds, sending them to another court.(REUTERS)
Lula, the alternately revered and reviled leftist who led Brazil through an economic boom from 2003 to 2010, regained the right to run for office Monday when a Supreme Court judge annulled his corruption convictions on procedural grounds, sending them to another court.(REUTERS)
world news

Lula da Silva makes his political comeback when Jair Bolsonaro least expects it

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:41 AM IST
But it only took two days for the far-right leader to start looking worried at the prospect of a heavyweight showdown years in the making: Bolsonaro vs. Lula in 2022.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A defiant Cuomo earlier in the day insisted he would not step down and condemned his Democratic detractors as “reckless and dangerous."(AP file photo)
A defiant Cuomo earlier in the day insisted he would not step down and condemned his Democratic detractors as “reckless and dangerous."(AP file photo)
world news

Top democrats call on New York Guv Andrew Cuomo to resign as allegations mount

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP, Albany
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:33 AM IST
“Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York,” the Democratic senators wrote in a joint statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: SpaceX founder and chief engineer Elon Musk attends a news conference at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Steve Nesius/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: SpaceX founder and chief engineer Elon Musk attends a news conference at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Steve Nesius/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Tesla investor sues Elon Musk over his 'erratic tweets'

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:33 AM IST
The complaint highlighted several Musk posts on social media platform Twitter, including his assessment last May 1 that Tesla's stock price was "too high," prompting a more than $13 billion tumble in Tesla's market value.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A neighborhood experiencing a power outage after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in San Marcos, Texas. (Reuters file photo)
A neighborhood experiencing a power outage after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in San Marcos, Texas. (Reuters file photo)
world news

Texas guv clashes with lieutenant guv over blackout overcharges

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:26 AM IST
Governor Greg Abbott said he doesn’t have the authority to comply with Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick’s demand that $16 billion in excessive electricity costs be retroactively erased.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Security personnel inspect the site of a deadly roadside bomb explosion in Helmand province, southern Afghanistan.(AP)
Security personnel inspect the site of a deadly roadside bomb explosion in Helmand province, southern Afghanistan.(AP)
world news

UNSC calls for immediate end to alarming attacks on civilians

ANI, Kabul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:14 AM IST
In a statement released, the council said that these heinous attacks have targeted civil servants, the judiciary, the media, health-care and humanitarian workers, including women in prominent positions, those who protect and promote human rights, and ethnic and religious minorities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People rally against the military coup in Myanmar.(AP)
People rally against the military coup in Myanmar.(AP)
world news

US offers temporary legal residency to people from Myanmar

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:53 AM IST
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the temporary protected status would last for 18 months. The designation applies to people from that country already living in the United States.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Attorney Ben Crump (C), representative of the family of George Floyd, is joined by members of the family and members of the Minneapolis city government as he speaks during a press conference at the Minneapolis Convention Centee.(AFP)
Attorney Ben Crump (C), representative of the family of George Floyd, is joined by members of the family and members of the Minneapolis city government as he speaks during a press conference at the Minneapolis Convention Centee.(AFP)
world news

Minneapolis agrees to pay $27 million to Floyd family amidst ex-cop's trial

AP, Minneapolis
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:48 AM IST
Council members met privately to discuss the settlement, then returned to public session for a unanimous vote in support of the massive payout.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“This fight is far from over,” Biden, meanwhile, said in his first televised prime-time address as US president, marking 12 months since the outbreak was declared a pandemic.(REUTERS)
“This fight is far from over,” Biden, meanwhile, said in his first televised prime-time address as US president, marking 12 months since the outbreak was declared a pandemic.(REUTERS)
world news

Biden vows normal I-Day for US amid global spikes

Agencies, Washington, Rome
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:39 AM IST
The US president’s words of encouragement came even as several countries around the world decided to bring in curbs to control a fresh resurgence of the coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP