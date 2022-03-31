US says no official, agency sent any letter to Pakistan on Imran Khan: Report
The United States has dismissed allegations that it is trying to topple the Imran Khan government as it does not approve of Imran Khan's latest Moscow visit after Russian president Vladimir Putin sanctioned a special military operation on Ukraine. According to Dawn, the US state department said none of its officials or agencies sent any letter to Pakistan on the current political situation in the country. "There is no truth to these allegations," a state department spokesperson told Dawn.
Imran Khan was advised by Pak Army not to address the nation
Imran Khan on Sunday alleged that the no-confidence motion against him was a result of a "foreign conspiracy" and he said he has a letter to produce as evidence.
Coming under pressure to reveal what evidence he has, Imran Khan has reportedly divulged the content of the letter to a few journalists. Without naming any foreign government, it was informed that a senior official of that foreign government told a Pakistani envoy that the host country had issues with Imran Khan's foreign policy, especially his visit to Moscow after the Russia-Ukraine war started.
Maryam Sharif's message to Imran Khan: ‘Not only lost majority but…’
According to Dawn report, the Pakistani diplomat was also conveyed that the relationship between the two countries was contingent upon the fate of the no-confidence motion.
Imran Khan said Pakistan Embassy sent a cable on March 7 revealing these details and a day after the no-confidence motion was moved in the assembly.
"It has separately emerged that the cable was sent by Pakistan’s then ambassador to United States Asad Majeed on the basis of his meeting with Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu," Dawn reported.
Some diplomatic sources, quoted by Dawn, said the apparent exchange between the US official and the Pakistani envoy might be an informal one and it might be nothing but some friendly officials "thinking loud".
