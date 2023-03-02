Home / World News / US Secy of State Blinken, Russian FM Lavrov meet at G20 amid US-Russia tensions

US Secy of State Blinken, Russian FM Lavrov meet at G20 amid US-Russia tensions

Published on Mar 02, 2023 05:21 PM IST

G20 foreign ministers' meet: US officials said Blinken and Lavrov chatted for roughly 10 minutes on the sidelines of the G-20 conference in New Delhi.

The foreign ministers of G20 nations have gathered in New Delhi. (Twitter)
AP | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke briefly on Thursday at a meeting of top diplomats from the Group of 20 nations in the first high-level meeting in months between the two countries.

US officials said Blinken and Lavrov chatted for roughly 10 minutes on the sidelines of the G-20 conference in New Delhi. The short encounter comes as relations between Washington and Moscow have plummeted while tensions over Russia’s war with Ukraine have soared.

Read here: Russia condemns Western 'blackmail, threats' over Ukraine war at G20 meet

A senior U.S. official said Blinken used the discussion to make three points to Lavrov: that the U.S. would support Ukraine in the conflict for as long as it takes to bring the war to an end, that Russia should reverse its decision to suspend participation in the New START nuclear treaty and that Moscow should release detained American Paul Whelan.

The official, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity to discuss the private conversation, declined to characterize Lavrov's response but said Blinken did not get the impression that there would be any change in Russia's behavior in the near term.

g20 summit g20 antony blinken sergey lavrov russia ukraine crisis + 3 more
Story Saved
