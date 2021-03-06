US senator Cruz puts hold on Biden's CIA pick Burns over Nord Stream 2 pipeline
Republican Senator Ted Cruz put a hold late on Friday on President Joe Biden's pick to lead the Central Intelligence Agency to pressure the administration to put tough sanctions on Russia's Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline project.
The Senate Intelligence Committee this week backed William Burns, a former ambassador to Russia, by a unanimous vote. Burns has been confirmed by the Senate for five previous jobs over 33 years and is expected to eventually be approved by the full Senate.
The hold is a delaying tactic as the Texas senator pressures the administration to sanction ships and companies helping Russia's state energy company Gazprom build the $11 billion pipeline to take gas under the Baltic Sea to Europe via Germany.
"I’ll release my hold when the Biden admin meets its legal obligation to report and sanction the ships and companies building (Russia President Vladimir) Putin’s pipeline," Cruz wrote on Twitter late on Friday. The move was first reported by Bloomberg.
After a year's delay caused by sanctions, Gazprom is racing to finish the pipeline which analysts expect could happen by September. A second vessel, the Akademik Cherskiy, has joined the construction site off Denmark.
President Joe Biden believes the pipeline is a "bad deal for Europe" the White House has said. The pipeline would bypass Ukraine depriving it of lucrative transit fees and could undermine its efforts against Russian aggression. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
US lawmakers from both parties who oppose the project believe about 15 ships are helping to build the pipeline. But the State Department last month only sanctioned one ship in a report to Congress required by sanctions law.
Forty Republican senators said in a letter to Biden this week that the sanction against the Fortuna vessel will not stop the pipeline, which as of February had about 75 miles (120 km) left to go off Denmark and 19 miles (30 km) off Germany.
The State Department is due to submit to Congress another report on Nord Stream 2 on May 16, which could contain more sanctions, though spokesman Ned Price has said sanctions are only "one of many tools" that can be used.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lebanon's caretaker prime minister threatens to stop running government
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak govt declares oppn leader's daughter, son-in-law 'proclaimed offenders'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Americans fully vaccinated against Covid-19 still wait for advice
- The Biden administration said Friday it’s focused on getting the guidance right and accommodating emerging science.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar protesters string up women's clothes to slow down police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hong Kong reforms prevent 'dictatorship of the majority': Pro-Beijing lawmaker
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unruly Indian man forces Air France flight to make emergency landing in Bulgaria
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US senator Cruz puts hold on Biden's CIA pick Burns over Nord Stream 2 pipeline
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Egypt's Sisi visits Sudan with dam diplomacy, security on the agenda
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hundreds of Thai protesters rally to demand leaders' release
- A youth-led protest movement sprang up last year calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former junta leader, and reform of the powerful monarchy. Thai courts have denied recent requests for bail for some of the jailed protest leaders.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russian, Chinese hackers targeted Europe drug regulator: Reports
- The Amsterdam-based European drug regulator in December reported a cyberattack in which documents relating to COVID-19 vaccines and medicines were stolen and leaked on the internet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World divided on India’s waiver proposal to WTO on Covid. What are the arguments
- Last month, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal expressed hope that the global pharmaceutical industry will show "big heart" and support India’s proposal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandemic risks undoing gains for women, Germany's Merkel warns
- "We have to make sure that the pandemic does not lead us to fall back into old gender patterns we thought we had overcome," Merkel said in a video message ahead of International Women's Day on March 8.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK takes step that may impact tax loophole favored by big tech
- Sunak’s plan repeals legislation that means companies based in European Union member states could stop benefiting from tax exemptions on intra-group interest and royalties payments.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘One day, an icon, next day, a threat’: Amanda Gorman on being racially profiled
- Gorman made the response to her own tweet from February in which she had shared a profile done by Washington Post on her and talked about the disparity between herself and "everyday Black girls."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5-member Hindu family killed in Pakistan
- The members of the family were found dead with their throats slit with some sharp-edged weapon in their house in Abu Dhabi Colony, Chak No 135-P, 15-kilometre away from Rahim Yar Khan city, reported The News International.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox