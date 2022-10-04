Home / World News / 'US stands with Iranian women': Biden amid Ayatollah's accusation on protests

Published on Oct 04, 2022 07:41 AM IST

The protests in Iran, sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, are flaring up across the country for a third week despite government efforts to quell demonstrations. 22-year-old Amini was arrested for allegedly violating the country’s strict Islamic dress code.

US President Joe Biden speaks from the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.(AP file image)
ByIshika Yadav | Edited by Swati Bhasin

The United States stands with the women of Iran "and all the citizens who are inspiring the world with their bravery," Joe Biden said on Monday as visuals and reports of action against protesters - agitating to assert their freedom to choose on wearing headscarves or hijabs - continue to shock the world. “I remain gravely concerned about reports of the intensifying violent crackdown on peaceful protests in Iran, including students and women, who are demanding their equal rights and basic human dignity," the US president said in a statement.

"The United States will be imposing further costs on perpetrators of violence against peaceful protestors. We will continue holding Iranian officials accountable and supporting the rights of Iranians to protest freely," he further added.

His remarks came as Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused the United States and Israel of ‘planning the protests.’ “This rioting was planned…these riots and insecurities were designed by America and the Zionist regime, and their employees,” he was quoted as saying by news agency AP.

In another statement, the White House said it was "alarmed and appalled’ at the crackdown by the Iranian authorities on student protesters, angered by the death of a young woman in the custody of Iran's morality police. "We're alarmed and appalled by reports of security authorities responding to university students' peaceful protests with violence and mass arrests. University students are the talented young people who should be the future of Iran," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was quoted as saying by news agencies.

These crackdowns are “precisely the sort of behaviour that drives Iran's talented young people to leave a country by the thousands to seek dignity and opportunity elsewhere," she added.

UN chief Antonio Guterres had earlier said that he was becoming "increasingly concerned" about reports of the death toll rising, "including women and children."

The protests in Iran, sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, are flaring up across the country for a third week despite government efforts to quell demonstrations. 22-year-old Amini was arrested for allegedly violating the country’s strict Islamic dress code. The protests also have spread across the Middle East and to Europe and North America with thousands taking to the streets in different parts of the world in a display of solidarity.

The country’s security forces have responded to the protests with tear gas, metal pellets and in some cases live fire, according to rights groups and widely shared footage, AP reported. While it is being reported that thousands have been arrested and nearly hundred lives have been lost, the scope of the crackdown remains unclear.

(With inputs from agencies)

    Ishika Yadav

    A journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital and broadcast media, Ishika Yadav covers Indian Politics, World News and Human Interest pieces for Hindustan Times.

