US stimulus to Prince’s disease: Covid-19 news from around the world

world

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 09:46 IST

Do we still know enough about the Sars-Cov-2 virus that has brought world superpowers to their knees? As the question lingered, Spain’s death toll surpassed that of China, where the virus surfaced late last year. Meanwhile, to mitigate a fallout of the pandemic, the US Senate and the White House reached an agreement on a $2 trillion stimulus package for the US economy, and to help the millions of Americans ravaged by the situation.

US to go for $2 trillion stimulus to boost economy

The Trump administration struck a deal with Senate Democrats and Republicans on an historic rescue package with more than $2 trillion in spending and tax breaks to bolster the hobbled U.S. economy and fund a nationwide effort to stem the coronavirus.

Heir to throne, Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

Prince Charles, the 71-year-old heir to the British throne, has tested positive for coronavirus but is in good health and is now self isolating in Scotland with mild symptoms.

Higher humidity may slow Covid-19 spread, finds study

Warm and humid weather may combat the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), a new study suggests, arguing that Asian countries experiencing monsoon may see a slowdown in the transmission of the deadly infection that has claimed 10 lives in India and almost 20,000 around the world.

New York state, California bear the brunt

India-born celebrity chef Floyd Cordoz died of complications from Covid-19 in New York City, the epicentre of the pandemic in the US, as authorities ramped up medical supplies in the city and asked those who left it recently to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Spain overtakes China virus toll with 3,434 deaths

Spain’s coronavirus death toll overtook that of China on Wednesday, rising to 3,434 after 738 people died over the past 24 hours, the government said.

British parliament okays emergency Covid-19 legislation

Britain’s upper house on Wednesday approved emergency legislation designed to help the Boris Johnson government tackle the coronavirus outbreak, paving the way for the far-reaching bill to become law.

Chaos after Hubei’s lockdown ends

Huge crowds jammed trains and buses in Hubei on Wednesday as people seized their first chance to travel after two months. Strict curbs on daily life are being lifted, allowing people to head home and see loved ones after weeks of separation.

Is Greta Thunberg Covid-19 positive? Likely, she says after Europe trip

Greta Thunberg said the symptoms emerged after she returned from a trip around central Europe, and that she and her father had isolated themselves as a precaution.

