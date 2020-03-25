Prince Charles, 71, tests positive for coronavirus

world

Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus but remains in good health, Clarence House announced on Wednesday.

Prince Charles, 71, was tested for the virus in Scotland, where he is with the Duchess of Cornwall, who tested negative.

A spokesperson for Clarence House said: “In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland. The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing”.

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks”.

Queen Elizabeth, 93, last week moved from Buckingham Palace to the Winsor Castle, where she was joined by Prince Philip, 98, who was earlier in Sandringham.

Health officials in the UK have been bracing for a spike in deaths and cases in the coming week, with thousands of retired doctors, nurses and final-year medical students joining the National Health Service, which was already facing severe shortage of staff before the crisis.