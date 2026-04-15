US to upgrade A-10 with refueling adapters: How it works and tactical move involved

The addition would also mean upgrading its capabilities, thus improving its tactical power in conducting future operations over Pacific.

The aircraft has been used to attack Iranian boats in the Strait of Hormuz and helped in the rescue of an F-15E Strike Eagle pilot from inside Iran.

The reason behind the feature addition to the Warthog is partly to do with the US recent actions in Iran, Axios reported.

The A-10, often called as the Warthog, has been an instrumental in the ongoing US operation against Iran, nicknamed Operation Epic Fury.

The US Air Force is developing refueling adapters for its A-10 fighter jets in a bid to upgrade the fleet of aging attack aircraft to keep it aloft.

A test flight equipped with the refueling probe, instead of the usual aerial refueling receptacle, was conducted earlier this month, according to TWZ.

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As of now, the A-10 jets used the receptacle and boom mode of aerial refueling, which involved a jet tanker plugging into them at high altitudes for refueling. The A-10 fleet was dependent on Boeing KC-135 for the refueling.

However, with the upgrade, the aerial refueling will be possible through US refueling jets like the KC-135s and KC-46s.

Tactical move Despite the aircraft being in the twilight of its career, the warplane's maneuvering skills went viral on social media, bringing the focus from more popular F-16 or F-35 to the 'lesser known' A-10.

There were also demand for the adapter from a combatant command for refueling adapter, Axios cited the US Air Force, without specifying the details.

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The aircraft is known for its close air support, airborne forward air control, combat search and rescue.

Why refueling matters? The refueling adapters are a vital device for warplanes, enabling them to remain in air while carrying out operations thousands of kilometres from their base.

During Operation Midnight Hammer in June 2025, the US used B-2 Spirit stealth bombers to strike Iranian nuclear sites. The advanced jet, equipped with mid-air refueling feature, flew undetected for 18 hours in one of the largest operational strike in global air warfare history.

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The refueling device, when fitted into the standard air-refueling receptacle on the A-10 nose, will convert it from boom to probe-and-drogue, making it compatible with C-130-based tankers.

The US Air Force said that the refueling device can be installed or removed within few hours by flight line personnel.