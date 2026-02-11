US treated Pakistan ‘worse than toilet paper’, says defence minister Khawaja Asif

Pakistan’s defence minister Khawaja Asif, in what was one of his biggest admissions, has accused the United States of using Islamabad for its strategic interests and then treating it as “worse than toilet paper.” Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said Pakistan paid a heavy price for rebuilding ties with the United States after 1999. (REUTERS)

Speaking in Parliament, Asif said Pakistan’s decision to realign with Washington after 1999, especially in connection with Afghanistan, caused long-term harm to the country, media reports said.

He described Islamabad’s role in the two Afghan wars as “a mistake,” adding that the terrorism Pakistan faces today is a consequence of those past decisions.

Asif held former military rulers Zia-ul-Haq and Pervez Musharraf responsible for pushing Pakistan into foreign conflicts. He said the country continued to suffer the impact of those decisions even after its allies had moved on.

Addressing lawmakers, he said Islamabad was treated “worse than toilet paper, used for a purpose and then thrown away”.