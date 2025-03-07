US, Ukraine officials to hold talks in Saudi Arabia on ending Ukraine war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that he would travel to Saudi Arabia on Monday for a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman ahead of diplomatic-level talks later in the week with US officials. US President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, February 28, 2025.(AFP File)

“Next week, on Monday, my visit to Saudi Arabia is planned to meet the crown prince. After that, my team will remain in Saudi Arabia to work with our American partners. Ukraine is most interested in peace,” Zelenskiy said.

US President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, said earlier on Thursday that a meeting with the Ukrainians was planned for next week in Saudi Arabia. He also said discussions were underway with Kyiv for a peace agreement framework and an initial ceasefire.

Witkoff said that Trump was pleased by Zelensky's letter after last Friday's disastrous meeting in the White House. “He felt that Zelensky's letter was a very positive first step. There was an apology. There was an acknowledgement that the United States has done so much for the country of Ukraine and a sense of gratitude,” he said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and others are expected to depart for Riyadh on Tuesday to attend the meeting, which will include Andriy Yermak, a top aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenski, Reuters reported.

Trump confirms Saudi visit

Donald Trump said he would visit the Kingdom probably over the next month and a half but did not mention a date.

“I'm going to Saudi Arabia. I said, I'll go if you pay a trillion dollars, $1 trillion to American companies, (spreading) the purchase over a four-year period, of a trillion dollars. They've agreed to do that, so I'm going to be going there,” Trump said, suggesting a major investment deal with Saudi Arabia.

(With agency inputs)