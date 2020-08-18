e-paper
National security US' excuse to bring down non-American firms, alleges China

National security US’ excuse to bring down non-American firms, alleges China

China and the US are at loggerheads on a variety of issues including Hong Kong national security law, the South China Sea, coronavirus and trade.

world Updated: Aug 18, 2020 00:19 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka sSarkar
Beijing
US president Donald Trump with China's President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China in November 2017.
US president Donald Trump with China's President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China in November 2017. (Reuters File Photo )
         

The US has been using national security as an excuse to bring down non-American companies, China said on Monday.

“TikTok has met almost all US demands, but still cannot be spared. Such bullying practice deviates from international trade rules and fair competition. It will also hurt US’ own interests,” Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

US President Donald Trump issued an executive order on August 14, requiring ByteDance to divest its interests in video-sharing app TikTok’s operations in the US within 90 days.

“There is credible evidence that leads me to believe that ByteDance ... might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States,” the US President said in the order.

The new order came after an earlier executive order was signed by Trump. The previous order could have forced US-based app stores to stop distributing the TikTok app if ByteDance did not reach a deal to divest from it in 45 days.

Under the latest order, ByteDance is expected to destroy all its copies of TikTok data attached to American users.

Earlier this month, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said that the Trump administration is “working hard” to protect Americans from the threats of “untrusted vendors” such as TikTok and WeChat, which it wants to remove from US app stores like those operated by Apple and Google.

US politicians have repeatedly criticised TikTok, owned by Beijing-based startup ByteDance, of being a threat to national security because of its ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

China and the US are at loggerheads on a variety of issues including Hong Kong national security law, the South China Sea, coronavirus and trade. Last month, India’s ministry of electronics and information technology (MEITY) banned 47 apps, which were variants and cloned copies of the 59 apps banned earlier in June.

These banned clones include Tiktok Lite, Helo Lite, SHAREit Lite, BIGO LIVE Lite and VFY Lite.

top news
Donald Trump’s plane nearly hit by small drone: Reports
National security US’ excuse to bring down non-American firms, alleges China
In first meet after border row, India-Nepal decide to accelerate projects
Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90
Three hurt as man sets fire to a car after locking them in it in Andhra’s Vijayawada
At India-Japan Summit next month, Modi and Abe to sign off on key military pact
Contempt action sought against Swara Bhasker for Ayodhya judgment remarks
Trump vs Biden | How USA elects President; differences with Indian poll system
