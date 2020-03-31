US virus death toll exceeds official China tally: Johns Hopkins
There have been 3,415 deaths in the US from the virus, the Baltimore-based university said, more than the 3,309 reported by China.world Updated: Mar 31, 2020 22:48 IST
The number of deaths in the United States from coronavirus has surpassed those reported by China, where the pandemic began in December, according to a toll published on Tuesday by Johns Hopkins University.
There have been 3,415 deaths in the US from the virus, the Baltimore-based university said, more than the 3,309 reported by China.
There are 175,067 confirmed coronavirus cases in the US, the university said, the most of any country in the world.