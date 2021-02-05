US warship sails near Chinese-controlled South China Sea islands
A U.S. warship sailed near the Chinese-controlled Paracel Islands in the disputed South China Sea on Friday in a freedom of navigation operation, the U.S. Navy said, the first such mission under President Joe Biden's new administration.
China's military condemned the move, saying it had dispatched naval and air units to follow and warn away the ship.
The busy waterway is one of a number of flashpoints in the U.S.-China relationship, which include a trade war, U.S. sanctions, Hong Kong and Taiwan.
China has been infuriated by repeated U.S. sailings near the islands Beijing occupies and controls in the South China Sea. China says it has irrefutable sovereignty and has accused Washington of deliberately stoking tensions.
The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet said the destroyer USS John S. McCain "asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the vicinity of the Paracel Islands, consistent with international law".
The freedom of navigation operation upheld the rights, freedoms and lawful uses of the sea recognised in international law by challenging the "unlawful restrictions on innocent passage imposed by China, Taiwan, and Vietnam", it said.
The Southern Theatre Command of China's People's Liberation Army said the ship had entered into what it termed the territorial waters of the Paracels without permission, "seriously infringing upon China's sovereignty and security".
The United States was "deliberately disrupting the good atmosphere of the South China Sea of peace, friendship, and cooperation", it added.
China took full control of the Paracels in 1974 after a short battle with South Vietnamese forces. Vietnam, as well as Taiwan, continue to claim the islands.
Malaysia, Brunei and the Philippines have claims to other parts of the South China Sea, where China has been building artificial islands and constructing air bases on some of them.
The same U.S. ship involved in this mission earlier this week transited the sensitive Taiwan Strait, drawing an angry response from Beijing.
Last month, a U.S. aircraft carrier strike group entered the South China Sea for what the Navy said was routine operations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK regulators say extra AstraZeneca vaccine data highlights efficacy in elderly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN chief names Michael Bloomberg climate envoy to rally action
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden's first foreign policy address: Key highlights
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Senate passes budget plan to advance Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid aid package
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
USCIS rescinds guidance memo used to deny H-1B visas to computer programmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US warship sails near Chinese-controlled South China Sea islands
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hong Kong imposes sweeping pro-China curriculum on schools
- The measures, announced late Thursday, seek to inculcate patriotism to kindergarten-age children through “story-telling, role-playing, drawing, singing, dancing and other activities.” Students as young as six will be taught to memorise offences criminalised by the national security law.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China making cautious moves to save its investments in Myanmar after coup
- Among the major projects that were on the table before the coup are a new railroad linking the Chinese border town of Ruili with Mandalay in Myanmar, and a China-financed deep-sea port at Kyaukpyu on the Bay of Bengal, which already also serves as a terminus for oil and gas pipelines.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China targets BBC after Britain pulled their media
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Russian vaccine team in talks with China on combination trial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Merck KGaA to help BioNTech for faster Covid-19 vaccination drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Korea's trade minister drops bid to become WTO chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US delays H-1B selection final rule, lottery system to apply for upcoming season
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coronavirus takes the biggest toll on Indonesia's economy since the 1998 crisis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Confident that Indian professionals will continue to be welcomed in US: Envoy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox