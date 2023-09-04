USC junior fatally shot in tragic mistake entering wrong house, prompts safety reflections

A tragedy unfolded at the University of South Carolina as a 20-year-old junior, Nick Anthony Donofrio, lost his life while mistakenly entering the wrong house on his own street early in the morning. Donofrio, who hails from Madison, Connecticut, was discovered lifeless on the front porch of an off-campus residence on South Holly Street. Nicholas Donofrio a junior at The University of South Carolina fatally shot entering wrong house on street; questions on safety and loss of young life arise.(Google Maps)

He had sustained a fatal gunshot wound to his upper body at around 2 a.m. on Saturday. The incident occurred just after his parents had helped him move in for his third year of college.

Nick was pursuing his kinesiology and exercise science degree at the university. A member of the Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity, he was excited about living with friends in a fraternity house this year.

The police were initially alerted about a possible burglary but were soon informed of shots being fired. When they arrived, they found Donofrio deceased on the porch.

The location was approximately two miles away from the university's primary campus. Despite the tragedy, no arrests have been made, and investigations continue.

The university said in a statement:

Our Student Affairs team is providing resources and support to those who may be affected by this tragedy, and we remind all of our students that help is always available to them.

The university offered its condolences and assistance to those impacted by the unfortunate turn of events.

According to the City of Columbia police department, the incident unfolded when Donofrio, residing on South Holly Street, mistakenly attempted to enter the wrong house, leading to the fatal shooting.

The identity of the person who shot Donofrio has not been disclosed by the police, and it's unclear if any charges have been brought as the ongoing investigation is still in progress.

The heartbreaking incident raises questions about safety and vigilance, prompting contemplation of measures to prevent such unfortunate events. The loss of a young life under such circumstances is a reminder of the unexpected turns life can take.

