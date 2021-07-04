US celebrates Fourth of July: 5 things that set America apart

The United States, a superpower and the most developed country in the world, will celebrate its 245th Independence Day on July 4. It commemorates the Declaration of Independence of the US in 1776. The Continental Congress had declared that year the 13 colonial colonies were free from British rule.

Fourth of July is marked with several public and private events which celebrate the country’s history and traditions. Fireworks, carnivals, fairs are some of the common sights which are seen in every state and city. However, due to the prevailing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic which has killed 621,255 people and infected 34,588,176 till now, the celebrations are expected to be low-key.

Here are some things which make the US unique:

1. Pioneer of software and technology

The United States has been a pioneer in the fields of technology and software innovation since the late 19th century. It is home to some of the biggest corporations such as Microsoft, Apple, IBM, AT&T, Google etc. Social media giants such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram are all brainchildren of the United States.

2. The love for pizza

Americans are known for consuming large quantities of fast food anywhere else in the world. However, a report by bestlifeonline.com said that Americans eat about 100 acres of pizza every day.

3. The land of musical geniuses

The US has also produced some of the finest musical artists including the likes of the ‘King of Pop’ Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Eminem, Linkin Park, Madonna, Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey among others. Michael Jackson’s album Thriller, which was released in 1982, is one of the best selling albums of all time.

4. Space

The United States is the only country in the world that has successfully sent astronauts to the moon. The Project Apollo, which was the country’s third spaceflight program conducted by Nasa from 1969-1972, saw six crewed landings. The first crew which landed on the moon in 1969 was Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins.

5. Cinema and entertainment

The US is a global leader when it comes to movies, TV shows and other forms of entertainment. Hollywood, where the earliest film studios and production houses had emerged, is also seen as the birthplace of several genres of cinema, including horror, musical, humour etc. Some of the TV shows watched the world over, Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones, Friends, The Big Bang Theory, Drake and Josh etc, are all from the United States.

