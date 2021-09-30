'Useless': Taliban say Amrullah Saleh's 'govt in exile' won't be able to deceive world

As the former officials of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan announced a government in exile, headed by former vice president Amrullah Saleh, the Taliban leadership said the attempts were useless. Anaamullah Samangai, a member of the Cultural Commission of the Information and Culture Ministry, said their efforts are useless, reported Tolo News.

"Now there is and will be no opportunity for such opportunistic people to deceive the international community from the address of Afghanistan and the people of Afghanistan," said Samangani.

The Afghanistan embassy in Switzerland issued a statement claiming that the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan is the only legitimate government of Afghanistan elected by the votes of people, reports said. "After the escape of Ashraf Ghani and his rupture with the Afghan politics, his first vice-president (Amrullah Saleh) will be leading the country," the statement said.

Based on the historic responsibility of the Afghan government and after consulting with the elders of the country, the government in exile has been announced, the statement said, adding that the three powers of the government namely executive, judicial, and legislative will be activated soon. It also announced its support to the Panjshir resistance front- the anti-Taliban front led by Ahmad Masoud- and has added that all the embassies and consulates of Afghanistan will be functional as normal, ANI reported. The statement has also called on all "friendly" and "partner" countries to maintain relations with the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and to avoid granting legitimacy to the Taliban.

Where are Panjshir leaders? Reports said Amrullah Saleh, Ahmed Massoud have been given protection in Dushanbe, Tajikistan's capital. The opposition leaders are using Dushanbe as their base to plan their next steps, reports said.

(With agency inputs)