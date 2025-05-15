Menu Explore
Valeria Marquez death: Can you guess the murdered TikTok star's net worth?

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
May 15, 2025 03:50 PM IST

Valeria Marquez, a popular 23-year-old influencer from Jalisco, was killed during a live stream in her salon on May 13.

Mexican beauty influencer and TikTok star Valeria Marquez from Jalisco, Mexico, was shot and killed during a live stream on Tuesday night, 13 May. The 23-year-old mostly built a loyal fanbase on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. 

Valeria Márquez, a 23-year-old influencer from Jalisco, Mexico, was shot dead during a live stream on May 13.(Instagram/Valeria Marquez)
Valeria Márquez, a 23-year-old influencer from Jalisco, Mexico, was shot dead during a live stream on May 13.(Instagram/Valeria Marquez)

The shooting took place inside her beauty salon, ‘Blossom The Beauty Lounge,’ located in the Santa María shopping plaza in the Real del Carmen neighbourhood. The TikToker was interacting with fans during a livestream when an armed man entered the salon and opened fire. The influencer collapsed on camera, and at first, many viewers believed it was a prank.

ALSO READ| Valeria Marquez case: Unknown woman spotted on livestream after Mexican influencer shot

Moments later, the Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office arrived on the scene to begin their investigation. Family members were also called in to identify her body. Authorities are treating the incident as femicide, though the motive remains unclear.

What was Valeria Marquez’s net worth

While her exact net worth is not publicly known, she was likely earning a steady income from her content. TikTok creators in Mexico typically earn between $0.02 and $0.04 USD per 1,000 views, meaning that for every million views, a creator could pocket between $20 and $40 USD. With the kind of reach Valeria had, especially across multiple platforms, her earnings could have added up quickly. Brand sponsorships and product promotions would have been another major contributor.

Notably, several report reveals a suspicious man posing as a delivery driver showed up carrying a package filled with “little stars.” He insisted on handing it directly to Valeria, even refusing to leave it with her employee Érika. The man asked when Valeria would arrive, then left abruptly without delivering anything. Hearing this, Valeria later said, “Dude, maybe they were going to kill me.”

ALSO READ| Valeria Marquez death: Who is Ricardo Ruiz Velazco, man linked to Mexican influencer's shooting?

Her murder comes just days after a female mayoral candidate in Veracruz was gunned down during a live stream.

