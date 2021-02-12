IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Venezuela nears Covid-19 vaccine deal using cash in frozen accounts
Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro
Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro
world news

Venezuela nears Covid-19 vaccine deal using cash in frozen accounts

The government and opposition are in talks with the Pan-American Health Organization to buy vaccines to inoculate 6 million people.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:50 AM IST

Venezuela’s government and opposition are in talks with the Pan-American Health Organization to buy vaccines to inoculate 6 million people against Covid-19, according to three people with direct knowledge of the talks.

About 1.4 million of those are from AstraZeneca Plc and will come from the World Health Organization-backed Covax initiative, the people said.

The vaccines would be available from March, and would be paid for with offshore funds frozen by U.S. sanctions, which can’t be unblocked without the backing of the opposition. While the source of the remaining vaccines is yet to be determined, the total cost for the 12 million doses, enough to vaccinate 6 million Venezuelans, is approximately $120 million, according to two of the people.

The government is looking to create a fund for Covid-19 vaccines, President Nicolas Maduro said late Thursday.

“We are seeking a practical and effective agreement to create a $300 million fund with the Pan American Health Organization and the World Health Organization for Venezuela’s vaccines,” Maduro said on state television.

Maduro made no mention of talks with the opposition to secure vaccines, nor did he offer details on where the money would come from.

Under the terms of the deal between the government and opposition, last discussed in a meeting earlier today, PAHO and Unicef will have strict supervision of the vaccination plan as well as the refrigeration chain needed to keep the vaccines within the required temperature range, two of the people said. Paolo Balladelli, head of the WHO-PAHO mission in Venezuela, said on Twitter that the country is getting is closer to accessing coronavirus vaccines.

Health Minister Carlos Alvarado and opposition medical adviser Dr. Julio Castro attended the meeting, among others, the people said. Press officials for Alvarado and Castro didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

While the government is proposing to distribute the vaccines in major public hospitals already tending to Covid-19 patients, the opposition is asking for stricter terms after clauses for a previous deal to distribute more than 340,000 antigen tests were not met.

Venezuela has so far reported 131,476 covid cases and 1,253 deaths, fewer than most regional peers.

The first 100,000 doses of ten million Sputnik-V vaccines purchased by the government are set to arrive next week, Maduro said this week.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro
Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro
world news

Venezuela nears Covid-19 vaccine deal using cash in frozen accounts

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:50 AM IST
The government and opposition are in talks with the Pan-American Health Organization to buy vaccines to inoculate 6 million people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Flinders Street Station in Melbourne, Australia (REUTERS).
Flinders Street Station in Melbourne, Australia (REUTERS).
world news

5-day 'snap lockdown' likely in Melbourne over Covid-19 cluster: Reports

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:44 AM IST
A fresh Covid-19 cluster linked to a quarantine hotel in Australia's second-largest city, the capital of Victoria state, reached 13 cases as of Thursday midnight.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pedestrians walk past a BBC logo at Broadcasting House in London, Britain January 29, 2020. (Reuters File Photo )
Pedestrians walk past a BBC logo at Broadcasting House in London, Britain January 29, 2020. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

US condemns China for banning BBC World News on mainland

ANI, Washington
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:28 AM IST
The National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) of China barred the broadcasting of BBC World News on the mainland claiming that it has done a "slew of falsified" reporting on issues such as human rights violations in Xinjiang.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Law enforcement officers detain a protestor during a rally in support of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Law enforcement officers detain a protestor during a rally in support of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Police search Navalny headquarters in late-night raid

PTI, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:17 AM IST
Navalny was arrested on January 17 when he returned to Russia from Germany.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Trump administration had contended that WeChat and TikTok pose national security concerns(Reuters File Photo )
The Trump administration had contended that WeChat and TikTok pose national security concerns(Reuters File Photo )
world news

US Justice Department seeks to delay appeals on WeChat, TikTok restrictions

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:07 AM IST
The Justice Department said on Thursday it "plans to conduct an evaluation of the underlying record justifying those prohibitions" to determine whether they are warranted by the national security threat Trump described.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People walk past a boarded up nightclub near Leicester Square in central London, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. People are advised to stay at home to stay safe due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)(AP)
People walk past a boarded up nightclub near Leicester Square in central London, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. People are advised to stay at home to stay safe due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)(AP)
world news

Britain's economy to reach pre-Covid-19 levels within two years: Survey

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:03 AM IST
Britain also faces the added headache of Brexit and just under half of British companies that export goods have run into difficulties caused by the shift in trade terms with the European Union.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Violent rioters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington.(File Photo / AP)
Violent rioters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington.(File Photo / AP)
world news

Democrats close their case using Donald Trump’s words against him

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:36 AM IST
Trump’s lawyers are set to present an abbreviated defense on Friday, which will include video presentations after House managers played gripping footage of the assault on the Capitol.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Microsoft President Brad Smith argued that internet platforms that have not previously compensated news agencies should now step up to revive independent journalism(AP File Photo )
Microsoft President Brad Smith argued that internet platforms that have not previously compensated news agencies should now step up to revive independent journalism(AP File Photo )
world news

Microsoft backs search engines paying for news worldwide

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:32 AM IST
Microsoft President Brad Smith said in a statement the company fully supports proposed legislation in Australia that would force Google and Facebook to compensate media for their journalism.
READ FULL STORY
Close
View of a temporary detention centre for illegal immigrant children and teenagers at Tornillo, Texas, US near the Mexico-US border, Mexico.(AFP file photo)
View of a temporary detention centre for illegal immigrant children and teenagers at Tornillo, Texas, US near the Mexico-US border, Mexico.(AFP file photo)
world news

Biden rescinds Trump's emergency order on US-Mexico border wall

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:27 AM IST
Trump had first floated the idea of a border wall on the campaign trail in 2016, repeatedly insisting that Mexico would pay for its construction. However, illegal immigration increased in Trump's four years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, US on January 20, 2021. (Reuters File Photo )
US President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, US on January 20, 2021. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

Convict Donald Trump or face dire democracy damage, prosecutors say

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:17 AM IST
Trump’s defense will take the Senate floor on Friday, arguing that as terrible as the attack was, it clearly was not the president's doing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden wears a protective mask while speaking at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Maryland, US on Thursday. (Bloomberg Photo)
US President Joe Biden wears a protective mask while speaking at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Maryland, US on Thursday. (Bloomberg Photo)
world news

Biden clear about restoring compassion, order to immigration system: White House

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:11 AM IST
"The executive actions signed thus far are just the beginning,” a White House spokesperson told PTI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Around 100 protesters were arrested on Tuesday after police cracked down on protesters who had staged demonstrations.(AP)
Around 100 protesters were arrested on Tuesday after police cracked down on protesters who had staged demonstrations.(AP)
world news

Myanmar committee to take action against officer who fired live ammunition

ANI, Naypyitaw
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:10 AM IST
19-year-old Ma Myat Thet Khine was critically wounded after being shot in the head by a police officer who had resorted to using live ammunition.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden is said to have wanted to raise the cap immediately but not set the target as high as 125,000 people.(Bloomberg)
President Joe Biden is said to have wanted to raise the cap immediately but not set the target as high as 125,000 people.(Bloomberg)
world news

Biden wants to quadruple refugee admissions set by Trump

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:15 AM IST
Trump set the ceiling in October when the 2021 budget year started, and it runs until September 30.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Biden administration has been touting the latest order from Pfizer and Moderna.(Bloomberg)
The Biden administration has been touting the latest order from Pfizer and Moderna.(Bloomberg)
world news

Biden hails deal for 200 million Covid vaccine doses, faster shipments

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:10 AM IST
The delivery timeline, if met, would give the US enough doses for 300 million people by the end of July.
READ FULL STORY
Close
First responders cleanup after a massive pileup on I-35W Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, near downtown Fort Worth, Texas.(AP)
First responders cleanup after a massive pileup on I-35W Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, near downtown Fort Worth, Texas.(AP)
world news

6 killed in 130-vehicle pileup on icy Texas interstate

AP, Dallas
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:07 AM IST
At least 65 people sought care at hospitals, with 36 of them taken by ambulance from the crash site.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP