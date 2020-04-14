e-paper
Very few nations will get ‘A grade’ on response to pandemic: Bill Gates

Bill Gates said his foundation is paying for the construction of facilities that will manufacture seven coronavirus vaccines and the best two vaccines would be picked up for final trials.

world Updated: Apr 14, 2020 02:17 IST
New York
Bill Gates has also called upon donor governments to help low- and middle-income countries prepare for this pandemic, in addition to helping their own citizens respond.
Bill Gates has also called upon donor governments to help low- and middle-income countries prepare for this pandemic, in addition to helping their own citizens respond. (AP file photo )
         

If we go by what billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates believes, very few countries will get “A grade” for their coronavirus response when it comes to understanding the scale of the damage it can do.

Speaking to the BBC, Gates said several countries have failed on providing proper health care and there will be a “post mortem” when the disease is tackled. “We are in uncharted territory due to a lack of investment and preparation,” Gates said.

Gates said his foundation is paying for the construction of facilities that will manufacture seven coronavirus vaccines and the best two vaccines would be picked up for final trials.

Gates has also called upon donor governments to help low- and middle-income countries prepare for this pandemic, in addition to helping their own citizens respond.

