Veteran Pakistani actor Ayesha Khan found dead in her Karachi apartment

The 76-year-old veteran actor was found dead a week after her passing in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 7, Karachi, Express Tribune reported.

Born in 1948, Ayesha Khan was the elder sister of the late celebrated actress Khalida Riasat.

Over the years, she won popularity due to her powerful and memorable performances in acclaimed dramas such as Aroosa, Afshan, Shaam Se Pehle, and Family 93.

Her nuanced portrayals and dignified presence made her a household name in Pakistan and an inspiration to generations of actors.

The news of her death was shared on Thursday by actor Khaled Anam through an emotional Instagram post.

“With profound sadness, we share the news of legendary Pakistani actress Ayesha Khan passing away this June 2025,” he wrote, triggering an outpouring of grief from fans and colleagues alike.

Arts Council of Pakistan President Ahmed Shah called Ayesha's passing "a profound loss" for the country's drama industry.

Gentleman star Adnan Siddiqui also echoed the sentiment, taking to Instagram to pay his respects in a heartfelt post.

"I met her on the set of Aroosa, my very first drama; I was a rookie then, a true greenhorn with only a few modelling assignments and commercials to my name. She was my on-screen mother but brought a compassion reminiscent of a maternal figure, a presence that soothed, grounded and made a space feel more human," continued Adnan.

"In an industry that can often be brisk, brusque and bustling, Ayesha jee carried herself with a calm dignity. She was never loud, never needing to prove anything — her craft did all the talking."