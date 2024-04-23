Malaysia Navy Helicopter Crash: Video captures helicopter collision mid-air, 10 dead

Malaysia Navy Helicopter Crash: Two helicopters collided mid-air on Tuesday during a rehearsal of the Royal Malaysian Navy parade in Lumut killing 10 people. A video of the collision, verified by Malaysia-based Buletin TV3, shows that the two helicopters were flying when the front end of one of them collided with the rear rotor of the other leading to the fall of both the helicopters. Malaysia Navy Helicopter Crash: When the accident occurred, the helicopters were training in the northern Perak state's naval base for RMN's 90th-anniversary celebration next month. (Screengrab)

The helicopters are seen going into a tailspin and crash. People can also be heard saying, “Allah, Allah, Allah” in the video.

In a statement, the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN), also known as TDLM, said the Maritime Operations Helicopter (HOM-AW139) from the RMN FENNEC fleet crashed at the RMN's Lumut base at 9:32am.

It added, “This incident involved a total of 10 personnel, including 7 crew members from the RMN HOM team and 3 from the FENNEC team. All personnel involved were rescued at the scene and taken to the RMN Lumut Base Hospital for medical treatment.”

Senior operations commander from the fire and rescue department Suhaimy Mohamad Suhail said to AFP, “The two helicopters collided during flight training. All 10 victims on board have been confirmed dead by the medical officers.”

The release further added that the RMN will be setting up an “Investigation Board” in order to determine the cause of the incident. It said, “The RMN requests the public not to circulate any videos of the event to ensure the privacy of the families and the investigation process.”

As reported by AP, when the accident occurred, the helicopters were training in the northern Perak state's naval base for RMN's 90th-anniversary celebration next month.

Sending condolences, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said in a post on X, “The nation mourns the heart-wrenching and soul-wrenching tragedy involving the crash of two helicopters at Lumut TLDM Base today. Condolences to all the families of the victims and prayers for strength to face this calamity. This tragedy turned out to have a profound effect on the families of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) and a great loss for the country. I was informed that an immediate investigation will be carried out by the Ministry of Defense, especially TLDM, to find the cause of the crash. Praying that the souls of all those who died may have mercy and be forgiven of all their sins. May God love them and give them a special place and position by His side. Al Fatihah.”