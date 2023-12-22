close_game
News / World News / ‘Long live Hamas,’ Pro-Palestinian protesters yell at Jewish couple during New York rally

BySumanti Sen
Dec 22, 2023 10:29 AM IST

The video shows two pro-Palestinian demonstrators, with their faces covered, repeatedly shouted “long live Hamas” in front of a Jewish couple

A viral video shows two pro-Palestinian protesters yelling “long live Hamas” at a Jewish couple during rallies that took place in front of the New York Public Library Thursday night, December 21.

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered to call for a ceasefire. At the same time, a group of counter-protesters expressed their support for Israel. This happened in Midtown Manhattan. The two sides often came face to face, confronting each other.

The video shows two pro-Palestinian demonstrators, with their faces covered, repeatedly shouted “long live Hamas” in front of a Jewish couple. They also waved Palestinian flags. Police eventually ordered the pro-Palestinian pair to move away.

On the pro-Israel demonstrators’ side of the street, protestors waved the Jewish state’s blue-and-white flag and held signs reading, “No ceasefire, eliminate Hamas.”

‘I don't think these Jewish citizens are safe’

People condemned the pro-Palestinian protesters yelling at the Jewish couple in the comment section of the video. “The love and support Hamas so much they should move to a country where Hamas has authority. This country does not want Hamas to rule so stop shoving it at us,” one user wrote. “@NYCMayor I don't think these Jewish citizens are safe in your city,” one user said, while another wrote, “These aren't peaceful protesters, they are violent rioters. Imagine if those cops weren't there.” “These people are truly HORRIFYING,” said one user. Another wrote, “This is so wildly gross. No different than long love the nazis or long live Isis. These cowards need not remove their masks. We see you.”

“@NYCMayor what in gods name is happening in New York City? You’re allowing these terrorist mobs to run rampage and threaten Jews right on the street. This is disgraceful. What are you doing about it? Apparently nothing,” one user said. Another wrote, “You can easily tell who the insane malevolent ones are. Hint - it’s not the Jewish couple.”

