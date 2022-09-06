Video: US news anchor suffers ‘beginnings of a stroke’ live on air

An American television news anchor suffered an onset of a stroke during a live telecast – what appeared to be a normal incident of fumbling, until she clarified. While reporting on NASA's postponed Artemis-I launch, Julie Chin of Tusla NBC station KJRH in Oklahoma suddenly started having difficulty with her speech on air.

In a viral video shared on Twitter by Mike Sington, a senior executive at NBCUniversal, Chin could be seen stuttering and struggling to read her lines from the teleprompter but she quickly addressed the situation and handed over to the weather team.

“I'm sorry, something is going on with me this morning and I apologise to everybody. Let's just go ahead and send it on to meteorologist Annie Brown,” she said and quickly tossed the broadcast over to the weather forecaster.

Sington, in his tweet, revealed that the anchor had in fact suffered “the beginnings of a stroke” while she was on air. “She knew something was wrong, so tossed it to the meteorologist, as her concerned colleagues called 911. She’s fine now, but wanted to share her experience to educate viewers on stroke warning signs,” he wrote.

Watch:

Tulsa news anchor Julie Chin has the beginnings of a stroke live on the air. She knew something was wrong, so tossed it to the meteorologist, as her concerned colleagues called 911. She’s fine now, but wanted to share her experience to educate viewers on stroke warning signs. pic.twitter.com/aWNPPbn1qf — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 5, 2022

Sington, in a follow-up tweet later, shared a photo of Julie Chin from the hospital saying she was “recovering from the stroke" and was “doing well, and expects to be back at work soon”.

Chin took to Facebook late Sunday, saying “the episode seemed to have come out of nowhere. I felt great before our show.”

“The past few days are still a little bit of a mystery, but my doctors believe I had the beginnings of a stroke live on the air Saturday morning. Some of you witnessed it firsthand, and I’m so sorry that happened,” she wrote, thanking for the support and blessings she received.

“I’m glad to share that my tests have all come back great,” she wrote on Facebook.