Video: US news anchor suffers ‘beginnings of a stroke’ live on air
Julie Chin, an Oklahoma news anchor, started fumbling and struggling to speak while live on air. She was later rushed to the hospital where she found out that she had suffered a stroke.
An American television news anchor suffered an onset of a stroke during a live telecast – what appeared to be a normal incident of fumbling, until she clarified. While reporting on NASA's postponed Artemis-I launch, Julie Chin of Tusla NBC station KJRH in Oklahoma suddenly started having difficulty with her speech on air.
In a viral video shared on Twitter by Mike Sington, a senior executive at NBCUniversal, Chin could be seen stuttering and struggling to read her lines from the teleprompter but she quickly addressed the situation and handed over to the weather team.
“I'm sorry, something is going on with me this morning and I apologise to everybody. Let's just go ahead and send it on to meteorologist Annie Brown,” she said and quickly tossed the broadcast over to the weather forecaster.
Sington, in his tweet, revealed that the anchor had in fact suffered “the beginnings of a stroke” while she was on air. “She knew something was wrong, so tossed it to the meteorologist, as her concerned colleagues called 911. She’s fine now, but wanted to share her experience to educate viewers on stroke warning signs,” he wrote.
Watch:
Sington, in a follow-up tweet later, shared a photo of Julie Chin from the hospital saying she was “recovering from the stroke" and was “doing well, and expects to be back at work soon”.
Chin took to Facebook late Sunday, saying “the episode seemed to have come out of nowhere. I felt great before our show.”
“The past few days are still a little bit of a mystery, but my doctors believe I had the beginnings of a stroke live on the air Saturday morning. Some of you witnessed it firsthand, and I’m so sorry that happened,” she wrote, thanking for the support and blessings she received.
“I’m glad to share that my tests have all come back great,” she wrote on Facebook.
Meet the Japanese man who gets paid to do ‘nothing in particular’
Shoji Morimoto charges 10,000 yen ($71) per booking to accompany clients and simply exist as a companion. Doing nothing doesn't mean Morimoto will do anything. A 27-year-old data analyst clad in a sari, Aruna Chida turned to Morimoto for companionship. Before Morimoto found his true calling, he worked at a publishing company and was often chided for "doing nothing". The companionship business is now Morimoto's sole source of income, with which he supports his wife and child.
China fumes over UN report citing ‘serious human rights violations’ in Xinjiang
The Chinese government reacted furiously to the release of a report by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on 31 August, calling it "wholly illegal and invalid". Michelle Bachelet released the 46-page report on her last day in office, in fact just 13 minutes before she stepped down from her four-year tenure. The report is titled "OHCHR Assessment of Human Rights Concerns in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, People's Republic of China".
₹2 crore gold stolen from Pakistan jeweller's bag in Dubai-Karachi flight
In an unusual theft, gold worth Rs20 million was stolen from a Pakistani jeweller's cabin baggage during a flight from Dubai to Karachi, according to a media report on Monday. Mohammad Moonis lost 1,542 grams of gold during the international flight on Sunday afternoon, The Express Tribune newspaper reported. The gold stolen during the flight could not be recovered. The gold was owned by Naurattan Jewellers of Karachi.
UK PM-elect Liz Truss’ ‘diverse’ cabinet may have no berths for white men
Liz Truss will take oath as the new prime minister of the United Kingdom later Tuesday after beating her rival - Indian-origin former finance minister Rishi Sunak - in the ruling Conservative Party's leadership contest. Read more: PM Modi's message to Liz Truss after UK poll win; 'Confident that under you…' Truss is expected to appoint James Cleverly as foreign secretary, Suella Braverman as home secretary and Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor, the Guardian said.
What next for Indian-origin Rishi Sunak after UK PM race
Sunak also said he 'need(ed) to recover' from what was often a bad-tempered and divisive contest Possible role for Rishi Sunak inLiz Truss' cabinet? "It is just not something I am thinking about," Sunak said when asked about a cabinet role. However, if Sunak is not offered a role in Truss' cabinet, it will be a break from tradition.
