Violence erupts at Covid curb protest in Brussels; Dutch police arrest over 30

Violence broke out at a protest against anti-Covid measures in Brussels on Sunday, in which police said tens of thousands of people took part.

The march began peacefully but police later fired water cannon and tear gas in response to a group of participants throwing projectiles, an AFP photographer witnessed.

AFP also saw at least two police injured in the events, as officers in riot gear charged the crowd backed by water cannon. One protester was seen being evacuated by an ambulance near the Berlaymont, the EU head quarters.

Several of the demonstrators caught up in the clash wore hoods and carried Flemish nationalist flags, while others wore nazi-era yellow stars.

Police said 35,000 protesters marched from the North Station in Brussels against a fresh round of Covid measures announced by the government on Wednesday.

Dutch police have arrested more than 30 people during unrest in The Hague and other towns in the Netherlands that followed an "orgy of violence" the previous night at a protest against coronavirus restrictions. Police said on Sunday that they arrested 19 people in The Hague and used a water cannon to extinguish a fire on a street.

Fifth-wave infections in France are rising at an alarming rate, the government said on Sunday, with new daily Covid cases close to doubling over the past week. The seven-day average of new cases reached 17,153 on Saturday, up from 9,458 a week earlier, according to the health authorities, a rise of 81%. "The fifth wave is starting at lightning speed," government spokesman Gabrial Attal said.

Austrians enjoy final day before lockdown

Austrians were enjoying a last day out in coffeehouses and at Christ mas markets on Sunday before the government imposes a nation wide lockdown to combat a grow ing fourth wave of coronavirus infections.

The measures, which take effect on Monday and are expected to last for a maximum of 20 days but will be reevaluated after 10.