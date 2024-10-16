Viral hurricane sailor Lt. Dan ‘tried’ setting woman on fire; Photos show burn marks, gasoline…

Remember the viral sailor from Hurricane Milton, the one who refused to leave his sailboat as the devastating hurricane hit and whose photo made waves online, making him a star overnight? Yes, after raking in money through GoFundMe and connecting with influencers, Joseph Malinowski's criminal past is again in the limelight as newly released photos highlight an alleged attempt to set a woman on fire. Ashley Malinowski expresses concern over her father, Lt. Dan's, viral fame, fearing it could endanger him.(Twitter (X))

A police report details an incident involving Sarah Perry, in which Malinowski reportedly splashed gasoline on her.

Lt. Dan accused of attempting to set woman on fire

According to the Post, Joseph Malinowski got into trouble previously for hitting a cop and trying to light a woman on fire by pouring gasoline on her last year near West Palm Beach, Florida. Photos show a bench that's been badly damaged with black burn marks and dark spots on the sidewalk. There's also a picture of a gallon of gasoline wrapped in strange foil next to a black backpack and a tree. The cops believe he used the gasoline to light the bench and then sprayed it on Sarah Perry.

Also read: Breakdown of all charges Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is facing: Rape, sodomy, trafficking, grooming and more

In a tense moment, Perry called 911 while an unnamed individual moved Malinowski's crutches to prevent him from using them as weapons or escaping. When the police arrived at the scene in response to Perry’s call, they found the one-legged lieutenant drenched and smelling of gasoline. He claimed that Perry had thrown several cans at him

What happened between Dan and Perry?

According to authorities, an offense report filed with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office details an incident involving the viral sailor and a woman named Sarah Perry who got into an argument. The report, obtained by the POST, states that Perry was smoking with her brother and a friend about 20 feet away from Malinowski. As she walked closer to the burning bench, he poured gasoline on the concrete surface between them. Malinowski then walked with his crutches, picked up the red gasoline container, and splashed Perry with gasoline.

Also read: Inside Menendez brothers' explosive ‘evidence’ that could set them free after 35 years

“She feared for her life due to the potential for the gasoline to ignite due to her holding an ignited cigarette and her proximity to the open flame,” the Sherrif told the outlet.

He faced charges of battery and carrying a deadly weapon but was not charged with attempting to pour gasoline on Perry, as he claimed it was unintentional and he poured it on thebench to “burn the residue off”

Daughter says he ‘stopped’ taking medicines

A few days ago, Dan’s daughter broke down on camera as she expressed her concerns that her father's overnight fame could land him in the grave. Ashley Malinowski asserted that he was doing fine without the fame and fortune. She claimed he was not a drug addict but someone who stopped his medication abruptly.

Malinowski got his "Lieutenant Dan" nickname from TikTok user Terrence Concannon because of his similarities to the one-legged character from Forrest Gump.