42 events in a week but Vivek Ramaswamy not tired. His secret is coffee? Nah

Republican US presidential aspirant Vivek Ramaswamy said that "W-O-R-K" is his magical spelling for luck as the Indian-American participated in 42 campaign stops this week − more than any other 2024 candidate. His next week's timetable will include 38 events as the 2024 White House candidate does not want to take any break at all. Vivek Ramaswamy: Republican presidential candidate businessman Vivek Ramaswamy speaks.(AP)

“I'm confident that's going to be the right way to get elected − not being insulated from the people who are representing, but in many ways, being responsive to the people we're representing,” he told USA TODAY, adding, "I'd rather spend time with these caucusgoers and Pizza Ranches across the state, rather than being a cloistered mega donor retreat."

Vivek Ramaswamy said that his work ethic stems from a lesson learned from his parents.

“Here's how you spell luck: W-O-R-K,” he said, adding, “It's always been a formula that has worked for me in my life be it in my academic background, be it as a student, be it in my career, as a businessman and now on this journey."

No coffee please

Vivek Ramaswamy acknowledged that there is a “logistically gruelling element” to his schedule, but he is campaigning caffeine-free, he said as the energy of the crowd motivates him, more than anything else.

"I think there's no substitute for being here on the ground and present," he said of his frequent campaign stops, adding, "And as it relates to the work and the sacrifice needed, sure...there's some sacrifice involved in achieving something important for this country."

What Vivek Ramaswamy's wife said

His wife Apoorva Ramaswamy who is often seen on the campaign trail said, “We have an obligation to introduce ourselves to the American people to help them understand who we are and what we stand for, but along the way they are teaching us about the things that are important to them. The people we meet through this process are kind and brave and fun and interesting. To be honest, we are having fun.”