Vivek Ramaswamy wants US to stop entering foreign conflicts: ‘My pitch is…’

Republican presidential contender Vivek Ramaswamy said that he will make his non-interventionist foreign policy a central plank of his election pitch. Speaking to news agency Reuters, Vivek Ramaswamy said that he seeks to position himself as the least likely candidate to wade into a foreign war. To assure voters, he would formally introduce a pledge in Miami on the eve of the third Republican primary date in which he would lay out non-interventionist foreign policy principles. Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the Florida Freedom Summit.(AFP)

If he does win the Republican nomination and later the 2024 general election against incumbent president Joe Biden, Vivek Ramaswamy said that he would require all political appointees to sign the pledge. He would also ask other elected officials to sign on as well.

"This will be specifically I will call a litmus test for anybody who is an appointee in my administration and a clear signal to our own supporters," Vivek Ramaswamy, who is polling a distant fourth in the Republican primary, said.

The pledge, dubbed "No to neocons," will consist of three broad policy positions that signatories must agree to: "avoiding World War Three is a vital national objective"; "war is never a preference, only a necessity"; and “the sole duty of US policymakers is to US citizens,” he said.

This comes as Vivek Ramaswamy sparred with fellow Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley over foreign policy. Then, Vivek Ramaswamy said that Nikki Haley risks dragging America into a bloody conflict due to her aggressive foreign policy stances. Nikki Haley has favored sending military aid to Ukraine and Israel, all of which Vivek Ramaswamy has opposed.

Donald Trump, Republican frontrunner, and Florida governor Ron DeSantis, who polls at a distant second, have both opposed military or humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

