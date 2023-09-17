News / World News / Vivek Ramaswamy's ex-employees describe him as ‘neurotic’, ‘paranoid’ boss: Report

ByHT News Desk
Sep 17, 2023 11:08 AM IST

Presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy projects himself as down-to-earth, but former employees have described him as neurotic and entitled.

Vivek Ramaswamy, the biotech executive-turned-presidential hopeful, has made a name for himself with his outspoken and controversial policy proposals. Former president Donald Trump, 77, has lavished praise on the 38-year-old Indian-American presidential contender, calling him a "smart, young guy" days after he caught the attention of the American media following his maiden Republican presidential primary debate on August 23.

Former biotech executive Vivek Ramaswamy speaks at the first Republican candidates' debate of the 2024 U.S. presidential campaign in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 23, 2023.(Reuters)
Ramaswamy presents himself as a confident and charismatic entrepreneur who thrives on conflict. However, insight from some of his former employees, as per a Business Insider report, paints a different picture of his personality and management style.

Behind closed doors, some of his former employees describe him as neurotic, mercurial, and paranoid, with an entitled edge. A person who worked closely with Ramaswamy said the Republican believes people are meant to serve him, despite his campaign trail persona of being down-to-earth, according to the report.

While Ramaswamy portrays himself as the child of penniless immigrants who worked hard to succeed, his upbringing was relatively affluent, the report said. His parents held stable and well-paying jobs, and he attended prestigious schools. Despite later defending receiving a fellowship for Yale Law School due to financial constraints, he earned substantial income while applying for the fellowship, raising questions about his claims.

Ramaswamy's management style, according to former employees, is marked by quirks such as an obsession with office temperature. He insists on the office thermostat being set to 64 degrees or below, making workspaces uncomfortably cold.

"Yes, Vivek likes it chilly," Business Insider quoted campaign spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin.

Ramaswamy hired former Army Rangers for personal security, citing safety concerns and death threats. These security personnel would even ensure the temperature of his hotel rooms met his standards before his arrival.

Despite these allegations, Ramaswamy's campaign disputes the characterization of him as entitled and demanding. They emphasize his work ethic, stating that he works around 18 hours a day and is respectful of others.

Vivek Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley are two Indian Americans seeking to be the GOP presidential nominee. The race is currently being led by Trump who is far ahead of others.

Read full Business Insider report here

