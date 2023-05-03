Home / World News / 'Nothing to do' with alleged Kremlin drone attack, Ukraine says

'Nothing to do' with alleged Kremlin drone attack, Ukraine says

AFP |
May 03, 2023 06:40 PM IST

"Ukraine has nothing to do with drone attacks on the Kremlin," presidential spokesman Mikhaylo Podolyak said.

Ukraine on Wednesday said it had "nothing to do" with an alleged drone attack on the Kremlin, which Moscow said was a Ukrainian attempt on President Vladimir Putin's life.

A "No Drone Zone" sign sits just off the Kremlin in central Moscow as it prohibits unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) flying over the are.(AFP)
"Ukraine has nothing to do with drone attacks on the Kremlin," presidential spokesman Mikhaylo Podolyak said. "Ukraine does not attack the Kremlin because, firstly, that does not solve any military aims," he added.

