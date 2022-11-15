Home / World News / Vladimir Putin hands out 'Mother Heroine' award to women with over 10 children

Vladimir Putin hands out 'Mother Heroine' award to women with over 10 children

Published on Nov 15, 2022 11:07 AM IST

Vladimir Putin: Kremlin in a decree said that the title has been awarded "For great merits in strengthening the institution of the family and raising children."

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

Russian president Vladimir Putin handed out “Mother Heroine” awards- a first in decades- months after reviving the Soviet-era title. The award honours women with more than ten children, Kremlin said.

Kremlin in a decree said that the title has been awarded "For great merits in strengthening the institution of the family and raising children." Medni Kadyrova, wife of Putin's ally Ramzan Kadyrov, is among the recipients of the award as per new agenecy AFP.

As per the official decree reviving the award "the title Mother Heroine to be awarded to a mother who is a citizen of the Russian Federation, who has given birth to and brought up ten or more children who are citizens of the Russian Federation."

Ramzan Kadyrov is currently serving as the Head of the Chechen Republic and has even promised to send his teenage sons to the frontlines for Vladimir Putin's Ukraine war. Another recipient of the title is a yet-to-be identified woman from the Arctic Yamalo-Nenets region, AFP reported.

The title was handed to many women between 1990 and 1994 and was revived by Vladimir Putin a few months ago in August. However, since the title's revival, this is the first time it has been awarded. Winners of the title are entitled to a lump sum payment of $16,138 (1 million Rubles), Russian media had then reported.

The revival of the title shows that intensification of the conservative trend that has swept Russia since its invasion of Ukraine.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

vladimir putin
