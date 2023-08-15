Vladimir Putin offers 'sincere condolences' over fatal Dagestan blast

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday voiced concern over a fatal fire at a fuel station in the southern region of Dagestan that left more than two dozen dead. Rescuers pushing out a fire at a gas station in the city of Makhachkala,(AFP)

"President Putin expresses his most sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims of the tragedy in Dagestan and wishes a speedy recovery to the victims," the Russian leader said, according to a statement from the Kremlin.