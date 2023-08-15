Vladimir Putin offers 'sincere condolences' over fatal Dagestan blast
Aug 15, 2023 01:22 PM IST
The fatal fire started at a fuel station in the southern region of Dagestan and left more than two dozen dead.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday voiced concern over a fatal fire at a fuel station in the southern region of Dagestan that left more than two dozen dead.
"President Putin expresses his most sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims of the tragedy in Dagestan and wishes a speedy recovery to the victims," the Russian leader said, according to a statement from the Kremlin.
