Vladimir Putin proposes direct talks with Ukraine ‘without preconditions’ to end war

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday proposed direct talks with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul “without preconditions” while slamming Kyiv for allegedly backtracking on Moscow's proposals during negotiations at the West's insistence. Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a statement to the media at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia May 11, 2025.(Reuters)

“It was not Russia that broke off negotiations in 2022. It was Kyiv. Nevertheless, we are proposing that Kyiv resume direct negotiations without any preconditions,” Putin said.

The Russian leader also claimed that Moscow repeatedly put forth ceasefire initiatives and slammed Ukraine for allegedly not responding to his ceasefire proposals.

“Let me remind you that as a result of these negotiations, a joint draft document was prepared, and it was initialled by the head of the Kyiv negotiating group, but at the insistence of the West, it was thrown into the trash,” Putin added.

Russia's own unilateral 72-hour ceasefire, declared for the 80th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany expired on Sunday, and Ukraine has repeatedly accused the Russian forces of violations. Putin hit back on Sunday and claimed, “During the three days of the declared ceasefire, Kyiv has made 5 attempts to attack the Russian border.”

West threatens more sanctions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday asked Putin to join an “unconditional” 30-day ceasefire from Monday to allow for talks on ending the war and stated that a refusal would invite a wave of fresh sanctions on Russia's energy and the financial sector.

Zelensky also claimed to have the backing of US President Donald Trump for his latest proposal but the White House did not confirm the Republican's stance. An US official told Bloomberg that economic sanctions are on the table if a ceasefire isn’t reached.

The Ukrainian leader announced the plan after talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Polish premier Donald Tusk. The five leaders reportedly discussed their proposal on a call with Trump, which a person familiar with the development described as “warm.”

(With inputs from Reuters)