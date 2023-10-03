News / World News / Kremlin says it knows nothing about Vladimir Putin's plan to announce re-election bid next month

Kremlin says it knows nothing about Vladimir Putin's plan to announce re-election bid next month

Reuters |
Oct 03, 2023 05:35 PM IST

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov was responding to a media report that said that Putin could announce his re-election bid next month.

The Kremlin said on Tuesday it knew nothing about a report in the Kommersant newspaper that Russian President Vladimir Putin could announce next month that he will run for office again in a presidential election set for March.

Russian President Vladimir Putin.(Reuters)
Russian President Vladimir Putin.(Reuters)

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov was speaking to reporters in a telephone briefing.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out