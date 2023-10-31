News / World News / Vladimir Putin's big meeting with government officials on Russian security

Vladimir Putin's big meeting with government officials on Russian security

Reuters |
Oct 31, 2023 04:24 PM IST

Vladimir Putin had accused the West and Ukraine of stirring up unrest inside Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and top government and security officials on Monday discussed strengthening measures to counter external interference, including information-related interference, the Kremlin's spokesman said on Tuesday.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (C) chairs a meeting with members of Security Council, Russian government and law enforcement agencies in Moscow.(AFP)
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (C) chairs a meeting with members of Security Council, Russian government and law enforcement agencies in Moscow.(AFP)

In a statement to a meeting of members of his Security Council and the government and the heads of law enforcement agencies, Putin had on Monday accused the West and Ukraine of stirring up unrest inside Russia after rioters in the predominantly Muslim Dagestan region stormed an airport to "catch" Jewish passengers on a flight from Tel Aviv.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Read more: Will Vladimir Putin run in Russia's 2024 polls? There could be more candidates

Kyiv denied any involvement.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that the events in Dagestan were being analysed to ensure risks of a repeat were minimised.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War Live Updates along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out