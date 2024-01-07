close_game
News / World News / 'Gaza war won't end till we achieve all our goals': Israeli PM Netanyahu

ANI |
Jan 07, 2024 02:39 PM IST

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the war in Gaza will not end until Israel achieves all of its goals, specifically destruction of Hamas.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the war in Gaza will not end until Israel achieves all of its goals, specifically the destruction of Hamas. "Three months ago Hamas committed a terrible massacre against us," he said in a statement. "My government directed the IDF to go to war to eliminate Hamas, return our hostages and ensure that Gaza will never again be a threat to Israel."

"The war must not be stopped until we achieve all of the goals," declared Netanyahu.

“We will not give Hamas any immunity whatsoever, and we will fight until we restore security in both the south and the north. Until then, and to that end, everything must be put aside and we must continue with united forces until absolute victory is achieved.”

