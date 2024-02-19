Watch: 60-year-old French rock climber scales mountain, but there's a twist

60-year-old Alain Robert, a French rock climber has posted a video of himself climbing a mountain without any safety equipment. His Instagram video has drawn more than 2000 likes. 60-year-old Alain Robert, a French rock climber has posted a mesmerising video of himself climbing up on a mountain without any safety equipment.(Instagram)

Sharing the video of his daredevil act on Instagram, Robert wrote: “At 60 years I'm still continuing to think the same way as when I was younger and I'm still trying to make the impossible possible. Climbing free solo has always been a big part of my life. Something like a life path and not really a sport. A sort of philosophy narrowly linked with courage.”

The video clip contains a text, reading: “Making the impossible possible at 60, still free soloing in Verdon”. In the video, he can be seen making his way up along the steep face of the mountain. He makes use of the small cracks/holes in the mountain's face to climb his way up. Without any safety gear for his protection, Robert is simply seen wearing a a red sleeveless T-shirt and a black trouser.

Known as "the French Spider-Man" or "the Human Spider", Robert has more than six lakh followers on Instagram. Here is how netizens reacted to his daring act

"You are quite literally a legend, and absolutely inspiration," wrote one user.

"Always going to be the king of free solo and the king of style. Beast!," commented a second person.

"I saw this before but didn’t notice that you’re barefoot hehe. What a great man bravo. Doesn’t climbing shoes help ?," posted a third user.

"Congrats !! it seems to unreal to be able to walk up that mountain with such ease ! i think that’s the difference . to you it is what you do and to@me there is that wall of fear," commented a fourth person.