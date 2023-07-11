Watch: Alligator enters Louisiana couple's home through dog door

A Louisiana couple who had recently moved from Arizona woke up last month only to find a 5ft alligator entered their home through their dog door. The four-minute video posted by Don shows how the alligator is taken from inside of the house to the garage. (Youtube/Donald Schultz)

In a video that has now gone viral, initially posted by Don Schultz whose house the alligator invaded, the alligator lays on the couple's wooden floor and then a trapper can be seen trying to catch the alligator while the animal is seen fidgeting.

The four-minute video posted by Don shows how the alligator is taken from inside of the house to the garage where the trapper struggles to tape the mouth of the alligator and tied it to calm the animal down.

What happened?

Don and Jan Schultz woke up to the growling of their Australian cattle dog around 1:30 am in the morning. While they first dismissed it, after their dog Panda growled harder the next time, the couple thought there was an intruder in the house.

As reported by the Washington Post, Don Schultz, 62, grabbed a Glock .40-caliber pistol. As he walked downstairs from his bedroom of the couple's New Iberia house leaving his wife and dog inside, Don noticed something on the rug, which he thought was a dog toy.

However, as Don looked intently, he realised there was an alligator inches away from him. “I jumped back,” Don told the Washington Post.

Don said it didn't move until he switched on the lights, after which he said, “it puffed up and started hissing”.

The couple's dog, 7, has in the past, also scared away rattlesnakes that tried to get onto the property by slithering through fences.

Don added, “Alligators really like to go after dogs … so we’re assuming that it probably was stalking her.”

Jan said, “You just don’t expect one in your house.”

As per the Washington Post, Don asked Jan to call the police and three deputies arrived within five minutes. Jan said that when she called the sheriff's office, they asked again if the alligator was really in the house.

Don said, “They showed up pretty fast. They all said, ‘We had to come see this.’”

After 45 minutes of calling the police station, a trapper with the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries arrived in the couple's house and captured the alligator with a catchpole.

Don also said that the officials had released him deeper into the bayou.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanskriti Falor Sanskriti Falor is a Senior Content Producer at the News Desk of HT Digital. Having worked in Digital Media for the past two years, she is interested in covering civic issues and global affairs. ...view detail