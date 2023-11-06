Watch | Astronaut's video of reunion with daughter after Virgin Galactic flight

A space researcher recently shared a video of her reunion with her daughter after the successful completion of a suborbital flight Galactic 05, launched by Virgin Galactic in New Mexico. The video captures Kellie Gerardi inside the flight making her way back home. As soon as she lands, her daughter who is overjoyed is seen running to her and giving her a hug. Space researcher Kellie Gerardi with daughter.(X/Kelli Gerardi)

A space researcher recently shared a video of her reunion with her daughter after the successful completion of a suborbital flight Galactic 05, launched by Virgin Galactic in New Mexico. The video captures Kellie Gerardi inside the flight making her way back home. As soon as she lands, her daughter who is overjoyed is seen running to her and giving her a hug.

Sharing the video on X, Gerardi wrote, “Thank you for capturing these moments, @virgingalactic. This was an incredible and powerful core memory for both me and my daughter. My sweet Delta V.”

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “Congrats @kelliegerardi! You’re an inspiration.”

“I am sharing your journey with my 6 and 9 year old granddaughters who LOVE all things science! Thanks for inspiring so many,” wrote another user.

Meanwhile, a third person said on X, “This is now my favorite bedtime story.”

Kellie Gerardi recently made headlines for conducting a series of groundbreaking experiments in fluid dynamics and biomedical research during her flight on the VSS Unity spaceplane. The spacecraft achieved a remarkable peak altitude of 87.2 km before smoothly returning to Spaceport America in New Mexico.

Kellie Gerardi, who works as a mission operations lead at Palantir Technologies, also serves as a payload specialist and bioastronautics researcher for the International Institute for Astronautical Sciences (IIAS). Her recent spaceflight was sponsored by the IIAS while her experiments were developed in collaboration with the National Research Council of Canada, as reported by CBS News.

Speaking about how it felt to be one of the few women to travel to space, Gerardi told Space.com earlier, ''It's amazing. To me, the profundity of that really just drives home the limiter to human spaceflight. The limiter has always been access and not aptitude. Think of how many incredible women are capable today of getting on a spaceship and conducting science in space and are just waiting for that opportunity."