Watch: British Airways flight lands, tilts sideways and takes off at London's Heathrow

A British Airways aircraft was forced to abort landing the moment it touched down at Heathrow airport due to strong wind current. A video of the incident went viral on social media where the plane was seen attempting to land, before taking off again to avoid an accident.

The incident happened on Monday, during Storm Corrie in the United Kingdom, which carried winds of up to 90mph (approximately 144kmph), and left thousands of homes with no electricity.

The video footage, shared on Twitter by Big Jet TV, showed the A321 British Airway plane initially attempting touch down on the runway, but its nose could be seen lifting itself upwards and the tail nearly touching the ground, in what was described as the “tail strike” in the tweet.

The right wing then lifted into the air, sending the aircraft careening down the runway at a dramatic angle due to high winds, before the pilot took off again to abate danger.

A full-on Touch and go, with a tail strike! Watch for the paint dust after contact and watch the empennage shaking as it drags.

In a statement, a British Airways spokesperson told the media, “Our pilots are highly trained to manage a range of scenarios, including extreme weather conditions, and our flight crew landed the aircraft safely.”

Twitter users who saw the video praised the pilot of the aircraft for the timely decision to avert landing and re-attempting touch down again.

UK's news agency Press Association quoted a pilot of the airline saying it was a “standard incident which happens all the time”.

“If there is any doubt, you go around… doesn’t even have to be bad weather. If it looks as though you are not going to land in the touchdown zone you go around,” the agency quoted a pilot as saying.